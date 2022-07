Many players have wanted a Fortnite mode without buildings for years since the game is already a great third-person shooter. Fortnite introduced the Zero Build mode on March 29, 2022, and it has been popular ever since. Since the mode was meant to be temporary, Epic Games decided to keep it as a staple of the game due to fan demand. There are many players in the no-build mode, but Fortnite doesn’t feel empty or less in the build mode. No-build modes have healthy competition, and now there’s no reason to be angry with building in Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO