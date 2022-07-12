ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

South Baltimore Crime Updates

By Kevin Lynch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, July 7th, Baltimore resident Timothy Reynolds was shot and killed following an altercation with “squeegee workers” at the intersection of Light St. and Conway St. next to the Inner Harbor. Read SouthBMore.com’s full story here. According to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) Crime Map,...

Podcast: Interview with Sheriff Candidate and SoBo Resident Sam Cogen

On this episode of the Listen Up South Baltimore podcast, Kevin interviews Sam Cogen. Cogen is a candidate for Baltimore City Sheriff, the president of South Baltimore Neighborhood Association, and a board member of Federal Hill Main Street and South Baltimore Gateway Partnership. The Primary Election is on July 19th....
BALTIMORE, MD
9 Must-Try Baltimore Burger Restaurants | Best Burgers in Baltimore

Looking for the best burgers in Baltimore? You’ve come to the right place!. Baltimore is the major city in Maryland, with over 576,864 residents in 2022. Proclaimed as an independent city by the Constitution of Maryland in 1851, today, it remains the largest independent city in the United States.
BALTIMORE, MD
Teenager arrested in Baltimore squeegee worker shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — A 15-year-old was arrested on Thursday and charged as an adult in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorist during an encounter with people cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, police said. In a news release, Baltimore police said detectives arrested the teenager at approximately 6:35 a.m. at a home in Essex in Baltimore County. According to police, investigators took the suspect and his father to the homicide section to be interviewed by detectives before he was taken to be charged with first-degree murder. The Baltimore Sun reported on Wednesday that a dashboard camera video of last Thursday’s shooting showed what appeared to be the teen shooting at Timothy Reynolds five times. The contents of the video were first reported by The Baltimore Banner, but the video has not been made public.
BALTIMORE, MD
15-year-old charged with murder in Timothy Reynolds' killing

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds, the 48-year-old man killed last week in a confrontation with squeegee workers in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said. The unidentified teen was taken into custody about 6:35 a.m. at a home in Essex, Baltimore Police said. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
35-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was shot multiple times and is being treated at an area hospital according to oplice/. On Thursday, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street to investigate a reported shooting. “When officers arrived at...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore City will not clear corners with squeegee kids, mayor says

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Some say police are not the appropriate first line of defense on this issue. Others, however, say they just want to see the laws on the books enforced. On Wednesday, Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
Mosby Vows not to prosecute Squeegee Kids

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City States Attorney Marilyn Mosby is vowing not to prosecute squeegee kids who panhandle in city intersections. "I don't believe in prosecuting 12-year old's on the corner trying to survive," said Mosby during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. State law currently bars anyone from soliciting...
BALTIMORE, MD
Teen wanted in connection with downtown ‘squeegee kid’ homicide arrested in Essex

ESSEX, MD—A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in downtown Baltimore earlier this month. Police in Baltimore say that, in connection with the homicide of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds that occurred on July 7 on East Conway Street, investigators have arrested a 15-year-old male. Detectives arrested the teen at just after 6:30 a.m. on … Continue reading "Teen wanted in connection with downtown ‘squeegee kid’ homicide arrested in Essex" The post Teen wanted in connection with downtown ‘squeegee kid’ homicide arrested in Essex appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
The 8 Best Baltimore Neighborhoods

Charm City is more than just its famous harbor—it’s historic Baltimore neighborhoods with iconic row houses, revitalized areas with warehouse lofts, districts with charming brick roads, and plenty of other reasons that will make you want to move here. Not sure which Baltimore neighborhood you should call home? Here are our picks for the 7 best Baltimore neighborhoods.
BALTIMORE, MD
Weekend Events Around Baltimore

The Classics Cocktail Class at Sagamore Spirit: Thursday from 630pm-715pm. Movies in the Park – Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back at West Covington Park: Friday at 5pm. World Premier: Ridge Army Documentary at Kraushaar Auditorium: Saturday from 630pm-9pm Craft Your Own Brunch Cocktails Class at Sagamore Spirit: Sunday...
BALTIMORE, MD
Police in Baltimore Investigating Wednesday Morning Shooting Death

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating the shooting death of a man found on West Mulberry Street Wednesday morning. At approximately 2:32 a.m., Central District patrol officers responded to the 500 block of West Mulberry Street for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Cop Busted Selling Ghost Gun to Motorcycle Club Prez: Prosecutor

A 16-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department faces federal gun and drug charges after he conspired with a notorious biker club to swap and sell drugs, according to court filings. Steven Angelini, 41, allegedly worked with the president of the Maryland chapter of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club, a man identified by prosecutors as “Keith.” Angelini provided the club with oxycodone, ammunition, and firearms, including a “ghost gun,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said. “$300 plus a ball,” Angelini allegedly texted Keith as an asking price for the unregistered weapon, according to the The Baltimore Banner. “U can’t beat that... It shoots perfect.” In exchange, prosecutors said, the officer received cocaine and cash. In other texts, Angelini promised Keith that he would pump his department’s homicide unit for information on suspects in the murder of a drug dealer affiliated with the Ryders, The Baltimore Sun reported. Angelini was suspended without pay on Wednesday morning—around the same time he was arrested, according to the district attorney’s office.
BALTIMORE, MD
Man, 23, shows up at Baltimore hospital with gunshot wound

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Baltimore, authorities said.Officers were called to a local hospital shortly before 11 p.m. after the man showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.The 23-year-old was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.No details about where the shooting took place were immediately available Thursday morning.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
$95M federal grant to help Maryland families with internet service

More Maryland residents are just one click away from faster and more reliable internet service. On Thursday, the state got a $95 million federal grant to help families and students get online. During the critical stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Maryland students had to leave school and learn from home....
MARYLAND STATE

