A report of an unwanted person in Silver Creek late Wednesday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a village resident. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street just before 6:00 PM. An investigation determined that 34-year-old Jonathan Cuthbert allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with another person. Deputies add that during the incident, Cuthbert damaged property that did not belong to him. He was taken into custody and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 4th-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree harassment. He will answer the charges in Hanover Town Court at a later date.

SILVER CREEK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO