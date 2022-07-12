ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UIA warning of text message phishing scam

By Jerry Malec
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) says those that have filed for unemployment benefits who receive a text message claiming to be from the agency need to ignore it, because it’s a scam. Agency officials are assuring beneficiaries...

