A Salina man was arrested after an Abilene woman's car was burgled early Wednesday morning in north Salina. Sandra Cameron, 38, of Abilene, told police that at approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, she had gotten into a verbal argument with a man she knew only as "Greg" in a parking lot near the 100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. Cameron said that as she was leaving town a bit later, she realized that her Gold Smoke vape pen was missing from her Honda Civic, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

SALINA, KS ・ 23 HOURS AGO