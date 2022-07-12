ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police dispute claims of suspect ID in squeegee worker shooting; search continues

By Barry Simms
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are still searching for a squeegee worker who shot and killed a driver during a confrontation last week in downtown Baltimore. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is disputing reports about a possible suspect. "There is not a person of interest. My office nor my communications office has not released...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 9

Tim Hawkins
2d ago

the bottom line he's lying he wouldn't know the truth if it was staring him in the face, every time they get up to the podium they are not being truthful to you think about it

Reply(1)
6
Jerry Wallace
2d ago

and there not going to find him or her if they can help it. if they did: God knows they might have to do something. and we know they are not capable

Reply
3
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

15-year-old charged with murder in Timothy Reynolds' killing

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds, the 48-year-old man killed last week in a confrontation with squeegee workers in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, authorities said. The unidentified teen was taken into custody about 6:35 a.m. at a home in Essex, Baltimore Police said. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Witnesses sought in fatal Baltimore hit-and-run of 65-year-old woman

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are seeking witnesses in a hit-and-run crash that left a 65-year-old woman dead in East Baltimore last week, Baltimore Police said. Police released an image of a vehicle of interest in the deadly crash. Officers responded at 2:52 p.m. last Wednesday to the 2000 block of North Broadway for an injured pedestrian. There, they found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to John's Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said investigators learned from witnesses that the woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway on foot, with the assistance of a walker. The suspect vehicle allegedly fled the area southbound on North Broadway.Anyone that has information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at (410) 396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team learns more about Baltimore police officer, drug addiction in court

Baltimore police officer Steven Angelini remains in federal custody Thursday night. Angelini is accused of selling oxycodone and a ghost gun, along with trying to provide sensitive law enforcement information about a homicide to a co-conspirator. The 11 News I-Team learned more about Angelini, 41, his career as a Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

35-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was shot multiple times and is being treated at an area hospital according to oplice/. On Thursday, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street to investigate a reported shooting. “When officers arrived at...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

14-year-old in custody in Timothy Reynolds' killing, Baltimore Police say

A 14-year-old boy is in custody in the shooting death of Timothy Reynolds, the 48-year-old man killed last week in a confrontation with squeegee workers in the Inner Harbor, Baltimore Police confirmed Thursday. While a Baltimore Police spokesperson acknowledged the teen was in custody, his name and age were not...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Squeegee#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore County Police identify victim fatally shot in Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department has identified 39-year-old Antonio Harrison as the victim who was shot and killed in Dundalk, on Sunday morning. On July 11, officers arrived on the scene of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Teen wanted in connection with downtown ‘squeegee kid’ homicide arrested in Essex

ESSEX, MD—A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in downtown Baltimore earlier this month. Police in Baltimore say that, in connection with the homicide of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds that occurred on July 7 on East Conway Street, investigators have arrested a 15-year-old male. Detectives arrested the teen at just after 6:30 a.m. on … Continue reading "Teen wanted in connection with downtown ‘squeegee kid’ homicide arrested in Essex" The post Teen wanted in connection with downtown ‘squeegee kid’ homicide arrested in Essex appeared first on Nottingham MD.
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police officer conspired with biker gang to sell drugs, guns, prosecutors say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police officer was arrested Wednesday and accused of selling drugs, ammunition and ghost guns to a biker gang. Prosecutors said he also used his position as a police officer to give the Maryland chapter of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club sensitive information about a murder case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Police Investigating Shooting at Glen Burnie Restaurant

GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Glen Burnie after finding an adult male who was the victim of a gunshot wound on Tuesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded for a reported shooting that just occurred at the 5th Avenue Breakfast and Lunch at 503 Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie. An adult male victim was located with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 23, shows up at Baltimore hospital with gunshot wound

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Baltimore, authorities said.Officers were called to a local hospital shortly before 11 p.m. after the man showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.The 23-year-old was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.No details about where the shooting took place were immediately available Thursday morning.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore police officer arrested in federal drug case

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest Wednesday on federal charges linked to a drug distribution conspiracy, authorities said. Officer Steven Angelini, 41, of Middle River, was arrested Wednesday and ordered to remain in custody while awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy