Police dispute claims of suspect ID in squeegee worker shooting; search continues
By Barry Simms
2 days ago
Police are still searching for a squeegee worker who shot and killed a driver during a confrontation last week in downtown Baltimore. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is disputing reports about a possible suspect. "There is not a person of interest. My office nor my communications office has not released...
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are seeking witnesses in a hit-and-run crash that left a 65-year-old woman dead in East Baltimore last week, Baltimore Police said. Police released an image of a vehicle of interest in the deadly crash. Officers responded at 2:52 p.m. last Wednesday to the 2000 block of North Broadway for an injured pedestrian. There, they found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to John's Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said investigators learned from witnesses that the woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway on foot, with the assistance of a walker. The suspect vehicle allegedly fled the area southbound on North Broadway.Anyone that has information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at (410) 396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Baltimore police officer Steven Angelini remains in federal custody Thursday night. Angelini is accused of selling oxycodone and a ghost gun, along with trying to provide sensitive law enforcement information about a homicide to a co-conspirator. The 11 News I-Team learned more about Angelini, 41, his career as a Baltimore...
On July 13, 2022, at approximately 7:46 p.m., Southern District patrol officers responded to the 700 block of East Fort Avenue for reports of individuals being shot with pellet guns. Officers spoke with several witnesses and after canvassing the area located the suspect’s vehicle, a 2003 Acura MDX, in the...
BALTIMORE, MD – A Baltimore man was shot multiple times and is being treated at an area hospital according to oplice/. On Thursday, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Baltimore Street to investigate a reported shooting. “When officers arrived at...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police Department has identified 39-year-old Antonio Harrison as the victim who was shot and killed in Dundalk, on Sunday morning. On July 11, officers arrived on the scene of Randolph and Martell Avenues in Dundalk, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
ESSEX, MD—A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in downtown Baltimore earlier this month. Police in Baltimore say that, in connection with the homicide of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds that occurred on July 7 on East Conway Street, investigators have arrested a 15-year-old male. Detectives arrested the teen at just after 6:30 a.m. on …
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore police officer was arrested Wednesday and accused of selling drugs, ammunition and ghost guns to a biker gang. Prosecutors said he also used his position as a police officer to give the Maryland chapter of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club sensitive information about a murder case.
A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a 53-year-old woman in South Baltimore earlier this month, police said. Keith Hicks, of Baltimore, was arrested July 5 for the July 2 shooting. He is charged with first-degree attempted murder, armed robbery, and a slew of related charges.
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore County man is under arrest in the May killing of a McDonald's employee in Gambrills, police said Wednesday. Ja'quan Green, 21, of Middle River, is charged with murder, among other offenses, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Britrain Marcelus Gray, Anne Arundel County Police said. Gray...
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Glen Burnie after finding an adult male who was the victim of a gunshot wound on Tuesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m. officers responded for a reported shooting that just occurred at the 5th Avenue Breakfast and Lunch at 503 Greenway Road SE in Glen Burnie. An adult male victim was located with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.
BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old man was wounded Wednesday night in a shooting in Baltimore, authorities said.Officers were called to a local hospital shortly before 11 p.m. after the man showed up with a gunshot wound, Baltimore Police said.The 23-year-old was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.No details about where the shooting took place were immediately available Thursday morning.Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest Wednesday on federal charges linked to a drug distribution conspiracy, authorities said. Officer Steven Angelini, 41, of Middle River, was arrested Wednesday and ordered to remain in custody while awaiting a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland said.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Many residents from across Baltimore have been sending FOX45 News videos of their run-ins with them. We've also seen squeegee kids yelling at police during a tense confrontation just a few feet...
