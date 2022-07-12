Police dispute claims of suspect ID in squeegee worker shooting; search continues

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are seeking witnesses in a hit-and-run crash that left a 65-year-old woman dead in East Baltimore last week, Baltimore Police said. Police released an image of a vehicle of interest in the deadly crash. Officers responded at 2:52 p.m. last Wednesday to the 2000 block of North Broadway for an injured pedestrian. There, they found the woman unresponsive. The woman was transported to John's Hopkins Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said investigators learned from witnesses that the woman was struck by a vehicle while crossing the roadway on foot, with the assistance of a walker. The suspect vehicle allegedly fled the area southbound on North Broadway.Anyone that has information about the crash is asked to contact investigators at (410) 396-2606. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO