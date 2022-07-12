ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Kurt Angle Nearly Fell Flat On His Face At Recent Public Appearance

By Dakota Cohen
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt Angle has had a mountain of injuries and medical procedures over the course of his career, his recent double knee surgery has also caused a mild injury to his pride. During an episode of “The Kurt Angle Show,” the WWE Hall of Famer and former six-time World Champion discussed his...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Angle
Person
Baron Corbin
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ComicBook

Sasha Banks Reveals Upcoming Appearance Following WWE Drama

All signs are pointing to the fact that Sasha Banks, and her tag-team partner Naomi, have left the WWE, following a controversial walk-out prior to a Monday Night Raw. Claiming that they "weren't respected enough as the tag-team champions", World Wrestling Entertainment has yet to officially confirm if Banks has left the organization. While Banks' return to the ring hasn't been confirmed at this point, it's been revealed via social media where to expect Sasha Banks to show up next which might shed some light as to whether the popular wrestler has left the WWE and what her next steps might be.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Combat#World Champion#Altoona Curve#The Wwe Hall Of Fame
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks’ First Public Appearance Since WWE Walk-Out Announced

Sasha Banks hasn’t been seen or heard from in public since she and then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion partner Naomi walked out of an episode of “WWE Raw” two months ago, but that’s about to change. Banks, who has won almost every women’s championship WWE has to offer, has been officially announced for the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) in August.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

WWE to Make Major Change to 'WWE Raw'

WWE is making a big change to its flagship show. According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, WWE Raw will stop its TV-PG rating and move up to TV-14 starting on July 18. It's not clear if WWE SmackDown will follow suit, but Zarian said, "The PG Era is over" for WWE Raw.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

It Suits Him: Big E. Getting Special New Role In WWE

It’s something else to do. Back in March, Big E. suffered a broken neck during a botched spot in a match on WWE SmackDown. Big E. has since spent months recovering and likely has several more months before he is close to being ready to returning to the ring, assuming he ever does. While he is still recovering, WWE has something else for him to do for the company.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey: What Is The Former UFC Star’s MMA Record?

Ronda Rousey has been making waves in WWE for a while now after transitioning from combat sports to the world of sports entertainment. Ever since her first on-camera appearance at SummerSlam 2014, the self-proclaimed “baddest woman on the planet” was rumored to be entering the squared circle for years before she officially signed with the company in 2017. After making her presence felt in the aftermath of the inaugural Women’s Royal Rumble, she made her in-ring WWE debut at Wrestlemania 34, successfully teaming up with Kurt Angle against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey has since won both the “Raw” and “SmackDown” Women’s Championships, main-evented WWE’s first all-woman pay-per-view, and taken part in the first Wrestlemania main event in history to feature the women’s division. Regardless of how you feel about Rousey, it’s undeniable that her star power and influence helped galvanize WWE’s women’s division from 2017 to 2019.
UFC
PWMania

Video: Keith Lee Cuts Emotional Promo After AEW Dynamite Goes Off-Air

As PWMania.com previously reported, on July 13, 2022, in the main event of AEW Dynamite’s “Fyter Fest” special, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated the Young Bucks and Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) to win the AEW tag team titles. Lee addressed a real-life incident...
WWE
ComicBook

Keith Lee Delivers Emotional Promo After AEW Dynamite, Tells Fans About His Friend's Battle With Cancer

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Shortly after the show ended, but before the AEW Rampage taping could begin, Lee took the microphone and cut a promo for the fans in Savannah, Georgia, telling them that he recently learned his close friend had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Lee had previously hinted something was wrong by tweeting out on Tuesday, "Got some very much less than stellar news today....No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys."
SAVANNAH, GA
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Comments On Possibly Joining The Bloodline

There’s no denying that The Bloodline is one of the most successful groups in wrestling right now as Roman Reigns and The Usos hold all of the major championships from their respective divisions. Reigns and The Usos have been nearly unstoppable with Paul Heyman by their side, but ever...
WWE
Cinemablend

WWE Legend The Undertaker Revealed His Blunt Reaction To The First WrestleMania

WrestleMania is, without a doubt, the biggest wrestling event in the world, though it took few years to fully establish and maintain that reputation. WWE legend The Undertaker has long been a central element within the event’s history, and was always good for a memorable entrance, but he wasn’t part of the company's roster for the first PPV event in the mid-'80s. The now-retired phenom looked back on those early days and shared what he'd thought about WrestleMania at the time, and his opinion might be a bit blunter than some would expect.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Released Star Says He Was Told WWE Dropped The Ball With Him

Fans have seen a lot of up and comers make their way through NXT over the years and in 2014 Tino Sabbatelli signed a deal with the company. Tino Sabbatelli remained with WWE until he was released in April of 2020, but he later returned to the company in October of that same year. However, Tino Sabbatelli’s return to WWE was short-lived as he was once again released from his contract in June of 2021.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy