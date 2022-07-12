Brewers reinstate Renfroe from 10-day IL, DFA Chi Chi Gonzalez

The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the National League Central and are on pace to make their fifth straight postseason appearance. Typically, this situation would make the Brewers so-called “buyers” at the trade deadline. However, Milwaukee is also in a unique situation when it comes to four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader. The three-time NL Relief Pitcher of the Year will be entering his final season of arbitration in 2023. The Brewers will not be able (or willing) to pay Hader what he is worth. As a result, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported, the Brewers have notified other teams that they will listen to trade offers for Hader.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO