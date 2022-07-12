Brewers reinstate Renfroe from 10-day IL, DFA Chi Chi Gonzalez
Channel 3000
2 days ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — One of the Brewers’ top bats is returning to the lineup. Milwaukee reinstated Hunter Renfroe from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, the team announced. Renfroe had been dealing with a calf injury. The Mississippi native has...
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Aaron Ashby and the Milwaukee Brewers. The Twins are holding the lefty-hitting Arraez out against Milwaukee's southpaw. Byron Buxton will cover the designated hitter and leadoff roles while Gilberto Celestino starts in center field and bats ninth. Jose Miranda will start on first base and bat fifth.
Despite not having his best stuff in Thursday night's extra-innings 3-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park, Giants All-Star starter Carlos Rodón certainly brought the fire on the mound. After striking out the side in the top of the second inning, Rodón walked off the mound, shrugged...
The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the National League Central and are on pace to make their fifth straight postseason appearance. Typically, this situation would make the Brewers so-called “buyers” at the trade deadline. However, Milwaukee is also in a unique situation when it comes to four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader. The three-time NL Relief Pitcher of the Year will be entering his final season of arbitration in 2023. The Brewers will not be able (or willing) to pay Hader what he is worth. As a result, as USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported, the Brewers have notified other teams that they will listen to trade offers for Hader.
The Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants. MLB odds series for our Brewers Giants prediction and pick. Corbin Burnes takes the rubber for the Brewers, while Carlos Rodon gets the starting assignment for the Giants. Corbin Burnes is a machine. With a 2.20 ERA, he has maintained his...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer, and the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted three rain delays to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-3 on Tuesday night in the opener of a brief border-state series between the first-place teams. Jonathan Davis and Jace Peterson pitched in...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Hilliard started the last two games, which both came against righties, but the lefty-hitter will be in the dugout for Thursday's matinee against a southpaw. Connor Joe will man left field while C.J. Cron (wrist) returns to first base and cleanup duty.
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Daza will watch from the bench after Garrett Hampson was shifted to center field and Brendan Rodgers was positioned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 198 batted balls this season, Daza has accounted...
SAN FRANCISCO -- Pinch-runner Christian Yelich scurried home for the winning run in the 10th inning on an infield single by Jonathan Davis that pitcher Camilo Doval couldn't secure on the grass in front of third, and the Milwaukee Brewers held off the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Thursday night.Doval (3-5) allowed a one-out walk to Rowdy Tellez in the 10th with Yelich in to start at second base in extra innings. Doval had worked out of a jam an inning earlier when Hunter Renfroe hit a two-out double, but Victor Caratini flied out to left.Corbin Burnes struck out 10...
The Milwaukee Bucks just made sure Pat Connaughton is staying in the Cream City alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo long-term. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Bucks and Connaughton have agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million extension with a player option. Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the development, noting that the deal will keep the 29-year-old wing with the Bucks until the 2025-26 season.
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants' latest waiver claim added a right-handed pitcher to an organization that might need a few more options in the second half. The Giants announced Wednesday that they have claimed former St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Angel Rondón, who had been DFA'd last week. Rondón was immediately optioned to Triple-A Sacramento.
The Chicago White Sox got all the runs they needed in the sixth inning to record a series finale victory against the Cleveland Guardians. A stellar start from Lucas Giolito carried the visitors into the seventh inning, where some trouble began to brew. The White Sox bullpen was dominant in relief and locked down a 2-1 win to help earn a series split.
Donte DiVincenzo is no stranger to the brightest stages in basketball. A two-time collegiate champion at Villanova and the Most Outstanding Player of the 2018 Final Four, DiVincenzo won an NBA championship in 2021, his third season with the Milwaukee Bucks. Now a member of the defending champion Warriors after...
Comments / 0