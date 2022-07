Search efforts continue for a Wayne County man missing for over a week. Ricky Griffis was last seen on Monday, July 4th, his vehicle was discovered in the Coopersville strip mine area. Numerous agencies have searched the area utilizing drones and dogs with nothing found that would lead to his location. Sheriff Tim Catron tells us that his office is in the process of obtaining a search warrant to obtain cell phone records and that numerous individuals have been interviewed. If anyone has any information you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 348-5416.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO