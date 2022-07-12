ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

7/11 WWE Raw Rebounds From Low Holiday Rating, Viewership And Demo Numbers Rise

By Skylar Russell
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago

WWE Raw viewership is in for 7/11. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on July 11 averaged 1.735 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.563 million viewers. . Monday's episode scored a...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

WWE to Make Major Change to 'WWE Raw'

WWE is making a big change to its flagship show. According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, WWE Raw will stop its TV-PG rating and move up to TV-14 starting on July 18. It's not clear if WWE SmackDown will follow suit, but Zarian said, "The PG Era is over" for WWE Raw.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Catch Him When You Can: Update On Roman Reigns’ Future WWE Appearances

It might be a little while. There are some very talented wrestlers in WWE today but it takes something special to turn them into major stars. You know a major star when you see one and that is what WWE has on their hands with Roman Reigns. Unfortunately Reigns is not around very often due to his new contract, which will be more obvious in the upcoming months.
WWE
ClutchPoints

Big E gets great news ahead of WWE’s SummerSlam

The build to WWE‘s SummerSlam has been interesting. Riding high off of the momentum of a very successful Money in the Bank, folks were excited to see how the card would shake out and which new, fun, or exciting matches would be booked for the big-time show in Nashville, Tennessee. The Usos will wrestle The Street Profits, Liv Morgan will defend her strap against Ronda Rousey – much to the dismay of Natalya – and the Roman Reigns-Brock Lesnar match has seen its stakes raised by the addition of a Last Man Standing stipulation and Theory’s Money in the Bank win – which, when coupled with his match versus Bobby Lashley, will make the night a busy one for Austin indeed.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

The Latest On The Status Of The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday Night Raw back and May, and it was announced on the following episode of SmackDown that they had been suspended indefinitely. WWE also announced that a tournament would be held to crown new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, but so far no plans have been announced regarding the tournament.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Carmella
Person
Paul Heyman
Fightful

Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) Set To Appear At C2E2 2022

It will be Boss Time at C2E2. Sasha Banks’ first public appearance since walking out on an episode of Monday Night Raw with Naomi on May 16 has officially been announced as Mercedes Varnado has officially been announced as one of the guests appearing at C2E2 2022 on August 6 and 7.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns Not Featured In Advertisement For WWE Extreme Rules

WWE is advertising their October PPV, Extreme Rules, and Roman Reigns is not included with the advertised superstars. Those featured on the ad include Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley and Riddle. The event happens at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on October 8. Reigns...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wrestlinginc.com

Roman Reigns Not Featured In Graphic For Upcoming WWE PLE

It’s been quite a day for WWE when it comes to promoting their upcoming premium live event ,Extreme Rules. The promotion first announced the return of the event early this morning before promptly deleting the tweet sometime later. But never fear, fans — WWE later posted another tweet hyping the event, confirming the details from the original tweet.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Raw#Combat#Wwe Raw Rebounds#Showbuzz Daily#K
Fightful

Cora Jade Turns On Roxanne Perez, Costs Her NXT Women's Championship Opportunity

Cora Jade has already turned on her Tag Team Championship partner just 7 days after they won the Tag Team Titles. WWE NXT 2.0 kicked off on July 12 with Roxanne Perez getting attacked in the parking lot and the entire episode was spent on a whodunit regarding her attack and questioning whether or not she would even compete in the advertised main event against Mandy Rose for the WWE NXT Women's Championship.
WWE
Fightful

Valerie Loureda Says Charlotte Flair Is What Drew Her To WWE

Valerie Loureda was drawn in by The Queen. Recently, it was officially announced that Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda had signed with WWE. While she will not be heading to the main roster directly as Ronda Rousey did, Valerie Loureda is excited to get her start in NXT. The WWE Performance Center system has helped many individuals become well versed in between the ropes including Charlotte Flair, who Valerie Loureda credits as the person who drew her into WWE when she attended WrestleMania.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Madcap Moss Wants To Carry WWE And Main Event Like Batista Did

Madcap Moss has come into his own since dropping Happy Corbin. Moss has found defeated Corbin multiple times, including the Last Laugh match. Paul Heyman has praised Moss as a future star and Moss has drawn comparisons by some fans as breaking out similar to Batista, with Theory drawing the comparisons to John Cena.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

It’s A Special Case: Monday Night Raw Match Ends Due To Secret Rule

That’s the reason. Wrestling is a lot of things, but it is supposed to be presented as a sport. That means following various rules and regulations, with most matches following the same ones. On occasion there will be a match with something changed for a special situation, but this time around things were even more out there, as a match ended due to a rule that few know about.
WWE
Fightful

Tino Sabbatelli: People In WWE Told Me That I'm Their Biggest Dropped Ball In Terms Of Star Power

Tino Sabbatelli says long-time members of the industry, even those within WWE, have told him that the company dropped the ball with him. Sabbatelli, who spent several seasons in the NFL, signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2014, and he debuted in 2015. But the promising young star never reached the next level, as he eventually suffered a concussion that sidelined him for 10 months. He also missed time with a torn pectoral muscle during his time with the company before WWE released him in 2020. WWE reportedly re-signed him in October 2020 and cut him again a few months later.
NFL
Fightful

Dustin Rhodes Was Not At Supercard Of Honor, Remains Available For Whatever Tony Khan Needs For ROH

Dustin Rhodes is uncertain of his status as it pertains to the Ring of Honor brand but is available for anything that Tony Khan may need. Dustin Rhodes is a key component of the backstage environment in AEW. Specifically, he works with the women's division frequently. Tony Khan now owns the Ring of Honor brand as well and ahead of the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Dustin Rhodes is addressing his status with the promotion, revealing that he was not at the Supercard of Honor show in April.
WWE
Fightful

Logan Paul Explains Decision To Sign With WWE

On June 30, WWE announced that Logan Paul had signed a contract with WWE. Paul was active on WWE television in the lead up to WrestleMania 38 where he teamed with The Miz to battle The Mysterios (Rey & Dominik Mysterio). After the bout, Miz turned on Paul and hit him with the Skull Crushing Finale.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

12K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy