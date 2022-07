Charles Oliveira has issued a warning to Alex Volkanovski following talks of his possible move to the UFC lightweight division. It’s true that Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) is just coming off a victory against Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) at UFC 276 on July 2nd. It was the third time the two featherweights had met in the Octagon and the third loss for ‘Blessed‘. Volkanovski seems to be impossible to beat, his only defeat was way back in 2013 against Corey Nelson (19-8 MMA).

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO