Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Berrien County in south central Georgia Western Lowndes County in south central Georgia Central Brooks County in south central Georgia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quitman, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Park, Quitman, Valdosta, Hahira, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Twin Lakes, Valdosta Regional Airport, Kinderlou, I-75 At Exit 5, I-75 At Exit 29, Empress, Clyattville, Brooks Co A/p, Blue Springs, I-75 At Exit 22 and I-75 At Exit 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BERRIEN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO