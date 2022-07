It mostly affects people who have already contracted the virus. Frederick, Md. (KM) – There’s a new COVID-19 variant out there that’s making people sick. BA.5 is part of the Omicron family which has been around since the beginning of the year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 65% of the COVID cases in the US are the result of BA.5. “So it is here,” says Rissah Watkins with the Frederick County Health Department.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 15 HOURS AGO