Wildfire smoke, triple-digit heat to impact northern Nevada this week
By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
mynews4.com
3 days ago
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Heat, smoke and thunderstorms are arriving into the northern Nevada area today and the National Weather Service (NWS) has some tips for enduring the conditions. Temperatures will be above normal for an extended period, including at least 102 degrees Tuesday....
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Storm activity has led to some wet weather in parts of Southern Nevada on Thursday, officially breaking the valley's dry streak of more than 100 days. Rain had been reported in Henderson and the southeast Las Vegas valley earlier in the day before spreading to the rest of the Las Vegas area.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A stormy day in the desert included heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning, at one point NV Energy was reporting over 12,000 customers without power, including the Galleria Mall in Henderson. On Thursday, Southern Nevadans captured what active weather looked like in their part of...
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Heavy downpours drenched parts of the Las Vegas valley Thursday afternoon. It was the first measurable rain since the end of March. The areas that received the most rain included the southwest, southeast valley, and Boulder City area which received the most rain recorded at .91. The rain was heavy enough […]
A large portion of Colorado's mountainous region is set to be under a flash flood watch for much of the day on Friday as storms move through the state. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding risk encompasses many mountains towns, including Estes Park, Vail, the Steamboat Springs area, Breckenridge, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, and the foothills near Boulder. From 11 AM on Friday until 9 PM, heavy rainfall is expected, possibly falling at a rate of one inch per a 30-to-45-minute span.
ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Containment of a small but destructive Northern California wildfire increased Friday. The Peter Fire in Shasta County south of Redding remained at 304 acres (123 hectares) but containment jumped to 34% overnight, up from 25%. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the...
(ABC4) – The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Utah beginning Friday afternoon and extending into the evening. The affected areas include Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Capitol Reef National Park and vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, South Central Utah, and Western Canyonlands. Flood Watches are issued […]
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada is under a red flag warning Thursday for the third day in a row, following lightning that started more than a dozen blazes in the Elko District. Four of Thursday’s fires are still listed as in progress, along with two earlier fires. The largest...
ANDERSON, Calif. (AP) — Challenging terrain and weather hampered firefighters in Northern California as a blaze grew quickly Thursday afternoon, forcing evacuations as the flames destroyed homes, scorched vegetation and threatened a tortoise sanctuary, authorities said. The blaze broke out around mid-afternoon in Shasta County, just south of Redding, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. The fire quickly grew to 304 acres (123 hectares), Cal Fire said. The Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported that at least three homes burned. The blaze was 25% contained shortly before 8:30 p.m. Cal Fire reported Thursday night that 12 structures had been destroyed, though it was not immediately clear how many were residences.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The western US is gripped in a sustained drought. Images of nearly empty reservoirs and word of severe cutbacks in water service elsewhere. are common and concerning. But ow worried should we be? Look around. Things don’t seem alarming. Big and deep, Lake Tahoe hides drought well...
A 3.3-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California, geologists said. The earthquake shook Lytle Creek, about 20 miles north of Rancho Cucamonga, on Thursday, July 14, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Shaking started at about 12:30 p.m. Some weak and light shaking could be felt as far as San Bernardino, Victorville...
SALT LAKE CITY — An increased flash flood risk in southern Utah prompted the National Weather Service to warn people to be careful if they’re visiting the area’s national parks. Glen Merrill, a hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Salt Lake, said the potential for flash...
Alpine Lake Tahoe offers incredible natural beauty all year long. With hundreds of Airbnb choices in the area, you can overlook some of the loveliest and most distinctive views in the world. The pure waters of the lake are deep enough to cover the entire Empire State Building. At 1,644 feet deep and 72 miles wide, it's flanked by light granite peaks reaching into the bright blue sky, as per Lake Tahoe Resort Hotel. John Muir called these Sierra Nevada mountains the Range of Light in his 1901 book "Our National Parks," and thought they contained the grandest forests in the world (via National Park Service).
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The peak heat for the week is expected on Tuesday and smoke from the Washburn Fire south of the Lake Tahoe Basin in Yosemite National Park may impact air quality later in the day. The air quality on Tuesday morning is good all around...
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An apartment building caught fire in northeast Reno Thursday evening, leading to resident evacuations and one destroyed unit. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at 6:24 p.m. located at the Reno Vista apartments. One of the unit's roof...
If you’re looking for a fun-filled vacation destination, look no further than Reno, Nevada! This vibrant city is home to plenty of attractions and activities that will keep you entertained for days on end. From casinos and nightlife to museums and parks, Reno has something for nearly every age possible.
An earthquake that struck the Easter Island region of the Pacific Ocean Tuesday will not produce tsunami that will reach the West Coast, according to the National Weather Service. The warning posted to Twitter confirmed that a tsunami is not expected to hit the coasts of California, Oregon, Washington, British...
Since 1970, summer temperatures in Reno, Nevada, have risen 10.9 degrees, making it the nation’s fastest-warming city, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit research group. Ranked second is Las Vegas, Nevada, which has seen an increase of 5.8 degrees. Boise, Idaho, follows in third at 5.6 degrees. Stephanie McAfee,...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — New rules are being introduced at a popular hiking spot in the Sierra Nevada that aims to prevent bears from stealing human food. According to a report by Sacramento affiliate CBS 13, ffective next Monday, hikers and campers must put their food and trash in a bear canister when visiting Desolation Wilderness part of the Eldorado National Forest west of South Lake Tahoe.
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning that an extended period of above normal temperatures is expected this week. While no records are anticipated, weather experts recommend that you consider reducing, canceling or rescheduling strenuous activities to a cooler time of the day. Higher risk people,...
Comments / 0