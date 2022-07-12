ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

Marijuana in CT: 16 applicants recommended to grow pot, including from Stamford, Hartford

By Julia Bergman
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplicants from Bridgeport, Middletown, Stamford, and Waterbury are among the first to be recommended to grow marijuana in Connecticut. The state’s Social Equity Council met Tuesday to review applications for social equity cultivator licenses. In total, 41 applications were submitted to the state. The accounting firm CohnReznick, which the council hired...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GreenwichTime

Where to celebrate National Ice Cream Day in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and you've got plenty of options for cold, creamy treats in Connecticut. Locally, don't miss these 30 CT spots for ice cream, including some of the state's most celebrated scoop shops. New additions to Connecticut's already ice cream stellar scene include Tabitha's, with a new sundae shop in Fairfield, and Dom's Creamery in Avon, with innovative flavors like fig and parmesan, ube and charcoal.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WESTBROOK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stamford, CT
Waterbury, CT
Government
City
Hartford, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Middletown, CT
Stamford, CT
Government
City
Manchester, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
City
Southington, CT
City
New Britain, CT
NBC Connecticut

Vigil Held for Hartford Man Killed in Bridgeport Shooting

A Hartford family is demanding justice after a man was shot and killed. The shooting took place in Bridgeport and surveillance video captured some of the events. “This is an unexpected tragedy for this family,” said Rev. Henry Brown, Mothers United Against Violence. On Wednesday at a vigil in...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WestfairOnline

The challenges of Stamford’s hot housing market

If there’s one person who knows Stamford,it’s real estate agent Libby Matson. She grew up in the city, where her parents built one of the first houses on Dolphin Cove. There Matson attended King School — formerly King Low Heywood Thomas, a private, coeducational day school — from kindergarten through high school and later taught there. And while her educational career — she holds a degree in that subject from Rollins College — would take her to private admissions at Ridgefield Academy before she segued to real estate, she says, “I feel I never really left Stamford.” Indeed, she lives there today.
STAMFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Ct#Social Equity Council#Cohnreznick#The State#Dcp
FOX 61

Family cries for justice at Hartford man's vigil

HARTFORD, Conn. — 32-year-old Ramon Peguero was a father, a brother, a son, and a friend to many according to those who knew him best. "He was a person greater than life. Very energetic, very high-spirit, very contagious. Funny, just loved everybody and showed love and support," Stephanie Ortega, Peguero's cousin.
HARTFORD, CT
WestfairOnline

Lifting all boats at Stamford’s Harbor Point

In a recent conversation on Zoom, WAG catches up with Ted Ferrarone, co-president of vertically integrated developer Building and Land Technology, on BLT’s latest residential and commercial projects at Harbor Point in Stamford’s South End:. You have 14 buildings already completed at Harbor Point and one still under...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Growing concerns over AirTags used to track people

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman from Bridgeport noticed an Apple AirTag sitting on her car trunk when she came back from shopping at a Walmart in Shelton raising tracking concerns. Amanda Roberts says if she had popped the trunk open, the tag would’ve slid into her trunk without her knowing.  “My trunk is usually […]
SHELTON, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- July 14, 2022

(Above) Three generations of anglers caught this healthy cow bass on a recent trip with Elser Guide Service. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that we have hit a bit of a transition period, with water temperatures rising and some of the larger striped bass starting to move out of the river and set up on out front structure. There are still some bass to be had in the river, especially if you can locate the bunker schools which have thinned out, but drifting eels on the inshore reefs are starting to produce better. GT eels fished on a light jighead has also been a strong producer during the dawn/dusk hours. There doesn’t seem to be a big difference between the incoming or the outgoing tide, if you find some moving water, you should be able to find some bass. The shop will be holding their annual Fluke Fest tournament Thursday through Sunday. Besides fluke, there are a number of great multi-species calcuttas and tons of great prizes, so be sure to check with the shop to register and get more info!
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsTimes

Fair Haven Oyster Co. opens on the Quinnipiac River in New Haven

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One of Connecticut's top chefs is driving the menu and concept at a new oyster bar and seafood restaurant in New Haven's Fair Haven neighborhood. Emily Mingrone — voted "Chef of the Year" during Connecticut Restaurant Association's 2021 CRAzies...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

First 'pay as you can' restaurant opens in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A first of its kind “pay what you can” restaurant opened on Thursday morning in Hartford. It's called Gather55, located on Bartholomew Ave at the Hands On Hartford building. "I come here, talk to people, meet new people, and have a good meal at...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

NEIGHBORHOOD CRIME TRACKER: Watertown Police install license plate readers

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - After calls from the community, Watertown Police are working to make their neighborhoods safer. Our neighborhood crime tracker shows you how their new technology could help catch criminals. Watertown police have installed several license plate readers throughout the area. They’ll be able to track any car...
WATERTOWN, CT
WTNH

Man slapped guest, headbutted security in Milford cafe: police

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested in Milford following an assault inside of a cafe, police said. According to the Milford Police Department, Andrew Marinelli was observed intoxicated and acting disorderly by security in Stonebridge Cafe on July 2. During the incident, Marinelli slapped another person. After security asked Marinelli to leave the […]
MILFORD, CT
GreenwichTime

Connecticut’s incarcerated population back above 10,000 for first time in two years

For the first time in two years, Connecticut again has more than 10,000 people incarcerated in its jails and prisons, state numbers show. The state’s incarcerated population reached 30-year lows during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a trend state officials celebrated as a sign of progress in creating a more fair legal system. But the numbers have since begun to increase again, inching closer to their pre-pandemic levels.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WWLP

4-year-old brought to Lighthouse Point Park as her final wish

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A little girl’s final wish was made possible at Lighthouse Point Park on Tuesday. Pictures of Eliana Palacio, in her kiddie pool and long before she was bedridden in the hospital, show happier times for the 4-year-old who has faced many challenges in her young life.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy