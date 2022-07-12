ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Athens' Wood claims Seniors' Classic title in first try

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
ZANESVILLE — Cal Wood had heard plenty of good things about the Zanesville Seniors' Classic.

The Athens golfer made the most of his first tournament appearance at Zanesville Country Club.

Wood posted a first-round score of 4-under 68 on Monday and followed with an even-par round of 72 on Tuesday to post a winning total of 140.

"A lot of people from the Athens area have played in this tournament, and it has a great reputation in our area," Wood said. "I definitely recommend this to any senior who wants to play a good course."

Wood was confident on the greens and credited strong drives in putting himself in good scoring position.

"It's a tight course, but I was able to hit my driver in the fairways," he said. "The greens were smooth. The course was in fantastic shape, and the superintendent has done a great job."

The past two champions took the next two spots in the two-round event. Miles Cumberland, of Dublin, was second at 142 (71-71) and Rich Bubenchik, from Norwich, placed third at 145 (73-72).

Pat Sheffer, of Columbus, finished fourth at 149 (73-76) with Port Clinton's Craig Soule in fifth (77-73-150); Zanesville's Mike Bennett in sixth (75-76-151); and Lancaster's Brian Shonk in seventh (76-76-152).

The field only featured 33 golfers this year. Chairman Doug Waltman hopes they can increase participation after only 38 players took part in 2021.

The tournament, named after Curt Shaw, started in 1965 and has a rich tradition, but Waltman noted more players are needed to keep this going.

The classic had 58 players in 2018 and 52 in 2019 before being canceled due to COVID in 2020.

"We had players from California, Florida and Virginia so people are willing to travel for this," Waltman said. "We rely on our members to tell their friends and contact their clubs to get the word out. We have to see what other events are going on and try not to compete against other tournaments. It's going to be tough, but we need more players."

The winners by class for low gross and low net are listed below:

Class A: Gross winner: Bubenchik, 145; runner-up, Bennett, 151; Net winner: C.R. Pratt, Athens, 147; runner-up, Rodd Zeller, Worthington, 150.

Class B: Gross winner: Soule, 150; runner-up, Paul Johnston, Truckee, CA, 157; Net winner: Jeff Schaffner, Columbus, 141; runner-up, Kurt Gearhiser, Hilliard, 146.

Class C: Gross winner: Sheffer, 149; runner-up, Larry E. Thompson, Chillicothe, 153; Net winner: Waltman, Zanesville, 145; runner-up Jim Spargrove, Zanesville, 150.

Class D: Gross winner: Bill Stewart, Zanesville, 157; runner-up, Al Christopher, Zanesville, 164; Net winner: Norman 'Pip' Ogilvie, Lancaster, 151; runner-up, Greg Merritt, London, 152.

bhannahs@gannett.com

Twitter: @brandonhannahs

