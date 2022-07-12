ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Miss basketball's Daeshun Ruffin gives progress report on ACL injury recovery

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
OXFORD — Ole Miss point guard and Jackson native Daeshun Ruffin is literally jumping back into shape.

Ruffin, a sophomore from Callaway, is working back from a torn ACL in his right knee he sustained on Feb. 1. The former McDonald's All-American and No. 1 recruit in Mississippi was emerging as the Rebels' best player before his injury, averaging 16.8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and two steals in his last four contests. One day before tearing his ACL, Ruffin was named the SEC's freshman of the week.

Rebels coach Kermit Davis said Ruffin is ahead of schedule in his rehab. Though Davis said Ruffin won't participate in any contact activity this summer, he's been doing individual workouts and the goal is to have him on the floor for team activity by September.

Ruffin said his goal is to be 100% healthy by the time the season begins.

"Basically in my rehab, we're just making it to the point where we're working on my jumping techniques," Ruffin said. "We're kind of past the point where we're building muscle in the knee and quad. Overall I'm just working on jumping and running, getting proper technique down. It's going good so far."

Ruffin admits the rehab process hasn't been easy. He said watching last season end from the sidelines was tough. He'd finally started feeling comfortable in his last four games, and the result was three Ole Miss wins.

Without Ruffin, the Rebels lost nine of their last 10 to finish 13-19.

Now, Ruffin is working on as many aspect of his game as he can. He wants to be more vocal. He wants to be more anticipatory, more able to read defenses and adjust to things slowing the offense down. He wants to be a more consistent jump-shooter and a more active defender.

He hesitates to call his hot streak before his injury "his best basketball." He doesn't think the world has seen that yet.

"I know if he was totally healthy, he was going to a top two or three point guard in the league last year," Davis said.

Ruffin figures to be a key contributor for a revamped Ole Miss roster. The Rebels return Ruffin, junior Matthew Murrell, senior Tye Fagan and sophomore James White in the backcourt as well as Jaemyn Brakefield and Robert Allen in the frontcourt to go along with four freshmen and four transfer portal adds.

When healthy, Ruffin wants to give the team the same sort of effort he's been putting into getting healthy for the last six months.

"It was definitely tough," Ruffin said. "But kind of just trying to get over it was trying to get myself back on track and get the mindset to the point of where 'OK Daeshun, you've got to do it. This is what God put in front of you so it's time for you to overcome it.' That's how I'm going about it every day."

Contact Nick Suss at 601-408-2674 or nsuss@gannett.com. Follow @nicksuss on Twitter.

