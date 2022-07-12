ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

Man who died on Carpenter Road Monday morning has been identified

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
The Olympian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287CLL_0gdFSJY000

A 66-year-old man who died on Carpenter Road Monday morning has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Lewayne L. Hammond was found in the 100 block of Carpenter Road Northeast, just north of Martin Way East, about 5:40 a.m., Lacey police Detective Mike Caranto said Tuesday.

Police were dispatched to the scene while Lacey Fire District 3 crews were trying to resuscitate the man. However, efforts were unsuccessful, and Hammond died at the scene.

Caranto said the man’s death is not suspicious. Although Hammond had bloodied himself, Caranto believes that’s the result of him falling to the ground.

Coroner Gary Warnock said he suspects a medical event caused his death, although he will know more after Hammond’s autopsy.

Hammond had apparently had lived in the area for years, Warnock said.

