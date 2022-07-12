ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Meet the Nashville Predators prospects trying to make a second-year leap in development camp

By Emma Healy, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tTSwa_0gdFSGtp00

When the Nashville Predators drafted Zach L'Heureux with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft, he still had a lot of maturing to do.

He said so himself, making a nod to his four suspensions totaling 13 games in the 2020-21 season. He was suspended twice for fighting-related incidents, once for high sticking and once for giving the middle finger.

Since then, though, L'Heureux has been working to prove he's NHL-ready, thanks in part to the help of fellow Predators prospects at development camp and throughout the regular season.

"I think I've still got a lot of work before making it to the next level, but I think (this year) is a good step," L'Heureux said.

He's one of a handful of players starting their second or third trips through development camp this week, all of whom are eager to show they're ready to make the leap to an NHL roster.

ONE YEAR LATER:How Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop's life has changed since coming out

FORSBERG'S FUTURE:Filip Forsberg is here to stay. Here's what his Nashville Predators future looks like

"At first, you don't really know what to expect: the level, the caliber," L'Heureux said. "This year, I'm able to show off more of my skill and have that level of confidence."

Development camp began Monday and runs through Friday. It features a combination of on-ice and off-ice training, as well as community service endeavors and team-building activities.

L'Heureux's roommate, Luke Evangelista, also attended development camp in 2021, and the two have built a relationship over the last two years.

"Guys like that … I can lean on if there's ever anything, and it's fun to be around guys with that skill and that experience," L'Heureux said.

"It's always great coming here because you know it's the best training you're going to get all summer," Evangelista said. "You bring kids in from all over the world, and there's a ton of skill in this room."

Egor Afanasyev, a 2019 second-round pick, played the 2021-22 season with the Predators' AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals. He was one of the Predators' last cuts last season and is on the hunt to make the NHL roster this season.

"I'm going to do everything to make the team," Afanasyev said.

Emma Healy is a sports reporting intern for The Tennessean. Contact her at ehealy@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @_EmmaHealy_.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Haula Acquired from Boston | RELEASE

The Devils send forward Pavel Zacha to Bruins in the trade. The New Jersey Devils today acquired forward Erik Haula via trade from the Boston Bruins in exchange for forward Pavel Zacha. The announcement was made by Executive Vice President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Haula, 31, joins the Devils after spending...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings

The Detroit Red Wings have had a busy start to free agency, bringing in a handful of key players to help them get back into the playoffs. Among the big additions to Detroit’s roster on Day 1 of free agency include David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot. It’s a two years deal for David […] The post Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Oilers Inquired About Blockbuster Deal With Blackhawks

Until he’s ultimately no longer a member of the Chicago Blackhawks, there will be questions surrounding the status of Patrick Kane in Chicago. As that team tears down its roster and quickly descends into despair that is being a frequent lottery team, how players like Kane and Jonathan Toews react to so much losing will be a fascinating story to watch.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
Yardbarker

Winners and losers from first day of NHL free agency

Cue the “dust settling” metaphor as the first day of 2022 NHL free agency nears its end. Not that we can say the dust has truly settled, of course. The biggest fish in the UFA pond, Johnny Gaudreau and Nazem Kadri, have yet to be hooked. We have...
NHL
NHL

Predators Prospects Serve Nashville on Rookie Community Day

With three days of Development Camp in the rearview, Nashville's top prospects have now likely gotten a taste of the extraordinarily hard work it takes to make it onto an NHL roster. But not all of the work happens on the ice. On Wednesday, the prospects hung up their skates...
NASHVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Blue Jackets New Signee Johnny Gaudreau’s Wife Meredith Gaudreau

Johnny Gaudreau skipped his hometown team to sign with the Columbus Blue Jackets after his contract with the Calgary Flames expired. That means a new WAG is coming to Ohio. Johnny Gaudreau’s wife, Meredith Gaudreau, is a familiar face in NHL circles. However, details about her background continue to elude her newlywed husband’s fans. So we reveal everything about who the new Blue Jackets WAG is in this Meredith Gaudreau wiki.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Sign David Perron to Two-Year Deal

The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward David Perron to a two-year deal carrying an average annual value (AAV) of $4.75 million. During his 15-year NHL career, the 34-year-old has played for 5 different teams, he’s been traded 3 times, and he’s been selected in one expansion draft. Despite his journey across the league, this marks the first time that he signed a contract with a team other than the St. Louis Blues. In total, he signed five times with the Blues, including the deal he just completed, a four-year, $16 million contract.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filip Forsberg
NHL

Red Wings prospects taking away lessons, bonds from 2022 Development Camp

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' promising young prospects concluded 2022 Development Camp on Thursday morning at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, competing in a three-on-three tournament that saw Team Draper defeat Team Watson, 3-1, in the championship game. Speaking to the media in a free agency...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Predators Sign Jordan Gross to Two-Year Contract

Defenseman Won AHL's Eddie Shore Award as League's Top Defenseman Last Season. Nashville, Tenn. (July 14, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Jordan Gross to a two-year contract. At the NHL level, the deal will see Gross earn $750,000 in 2022-23 and $775,000 in 2023-24.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Devils trade Pavel Zacha to Bruins for Erik Haula

The Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils kicked off free agency day with a trade, according to multiple reports. TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to indicate the Devils traded 25-year-old forward Pavel Zacha to Boston, with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman subsequently confirming New Jersey will receive 31-year-old forward Erik Haula in the deal.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports Chicago

Kevin Lankinen signs with Nashville Predators

That marks two goalies out and two in for the Blackhawks in NHL free agency. Hawks goalie Kevin Lankinen signed a one-year deal with the Nashville Predators, according to the team. Lankinen spent the last two years up with the Hawks playing in 69 games, winning 25 of them. He...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Predator#Forsberg S
Pro Hockey Rumors

Andrew Copp linked to Detroit Red Wings

The trend this year is going home, and Andrew Copp might be the latest to do so. Multiple reports including from Darren Dreger and Bob McKenzie of TSN suggest that Copp will sign with the Detroit Red Wings when things open up, bringing him back to the place where all of his NHL dreams began.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Stars sign defenseman Colin Miller to two-year contract

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Colin Miller to a two-year contract worth $3,700,000 with an annual average value (AAV) of $1,850,000. Miller, 29, skated in 38 regular-season games during the 2021-22 campaign with the Buffalo Sabres and earned...
FRISCO, TX
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
373K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy