Meet the Nashville Predators prospects trying to make a second-year leap in development camp

When the Nashville Predators drafted Zach L'Heureux with the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NHL entry draft, he still had a lot of maturing to do.

He said so himself, making a nod to his four suspensions totaling 13 games in the 2020-21 season. He was suspended twice for fighting-related incidents, once for high sticking and once for giving the middle finger.

Since then, though, L'Heureux has been working to prove he's NHL-ready, thanks in part to the help of fellow Predators prospects at development camp and throughout the regular season.

"I think I've still got a lot of work before making it to the next level, but I think (this year) is a good step," L'Heureux said.

He's one of a handful of players starting their second or third trips through development camp this week, all of whom are eager to show they're ready to make the leap to an NHL roster.

"At first, you don't really know what to expect: the level, the caliber," L'Heureux said. "This year, I'm able to show off more of my skill and have that level of confidence."

Development camp began Monday and runs through Friday. It features a combination of on-ice and off-ice training, as well as community service endeavors and team-building activities.

L'Heureux's roommate, Luke Evangelista, also attended development camp in 2021, and the two have built a relationship over the last two years.

"Guys like that … I can lean on if there's ever anything, and it's fun to be around guys with that skill and that experience," L'Heureux said.

"It's always great coming here because you know it's the best training you're going to get all summer," Evangelista said. "You bring kids in from all over the world, and there's a ton of skill in this room."

Egor Afanasyev, a 2019 second-round pick, played the 2021-22 season with the Predators' AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals. He was one of the Predators' last cuts last season and is on the hunt to make the NHL roster this season.

"I'm going to do everything to make the team," Afanasyev said.

