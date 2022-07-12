Grab these 34 games free through Wednesday if you've got Amazon Prime

Prime Day has a special treat for Prime Gaming subscribers, headlined by Mass Effect Legendary Edition.

(Image credit: EA / Bioware.)

Amazon is well underway with its two days of price slashing on everything you can imagine, which of course includes a lot of Prime Day PC deals (opens in new tab). Until July 13, Prime members can also claim a huge handful of games completely free.

Prime Gaming gives out in-game treats and full games with some regularity, but this is a pretty big haul of over 30 freebies, headlined by the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which you can only grab through Wednesday.

The Mass Effect trilogy is a big get for a freebie, which I don't need to convince anyone of. For what it's worth, we gave the remaster of the first game in the series a 77% review (opens in new tab), calling it a modest improvement, albeit on an already much-loved game.

It's worth digging into some of the neat picks you may not already know if you claim the collection though. The Darkside Detective, for instance, is one of the best detective games (opens in new tab) on PC by our count. There's also Serial Cleaner, the stealth action game from 2017 by Draw Distance, which is about to follow it up with the sequel Serial Cleaners (plural) that I'm personally pretty jazzed to try.

Oh, and Final Fantasy Tactics fans may want to spot tactical turn-based RPG Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark, too.

Here's the full list of freebies available today and tomorrow through Prime Gaming:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Star Wars Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast

Star Wars Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy

Star Wars Republic Commando

Need For Speed Heat

GRID Legends

8Doors: Arum's Afterlife Adventure

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Metal Unit

Metal Slug 2

The Crow's Eye

Samurai Shodown II

Addling Adventures

Clouds & Sheep 2

Fatal Fury Special

Road Trip

Gone Viral

Puzzle of the Year

Pumped BMX Pro

Bang Bang Racing

Death Squared

The King of Fighters 2002

The Darkside Detective

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

10 Second Ninja X

Manual Samuel

HUE

Serial Cleaner

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Rain World

Maniac Mansion

Suzerain

Fishing: North Atlantic

Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark

To take home the bunch, you'll head over to Prime Gaming (opens in new tab) and log into your Amazon account to claim all those 30+ free games.

