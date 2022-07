MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Distinguished Young Women of Mississippi are meeting tonight to take a breather from preparing for the competition ahead. The red carpet was rolled out this evening for the Distinguished Young Women. These ladies met at the Riley Center to take pictures, meet one another, and enjoy quality time together. With the competition right around the corner, these girls needed some time to take a deep breath and just have fun.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO