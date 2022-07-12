ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are Some Tips on How to Shop Amazon Prime Day Sale

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
 2 days ago
Amazon Prime Day is happening now. The shopping experts at BlackFriday.com asked shoppers what they planned to spend on this year. According to the survey, 35% of consumers marked clothing as the top-desired purchase on their list.

With items being snapped up with Amazon’s lightning deals and some products likely to run out of stock altogether, BlackFriday.com’s team of shopping experts compiled a few tips on how shoppers can prep and save big on apparel, electronics, household items and more during one of the biggest savings events of the year.

Expert Tips To Save Big on Amazon Prime Day

  • Download the Amazon Shopping app – Shop from anywhere on your mobile phone with the Amazon app. With the Amazon Shopping app, you can use the “deal notifier” feature to subscribe to products you are interested in — and receive notifications when a Prime Day deal on that item becomes available.
  • Bookmark and track lightning deals – To stay on top of your favorite deals, research the top-selling items on your list and bookmark those pages ahead of Prime Day. The best deals will be on Amazon’s own products like the Echo, Echo Dot, Fire tablets and more. Amazon’s price-slashing lightning deals pop up as often as every 10 minutes, and shoppers can track the stock number and timer of each lightning deal before they buy.
  • Use the Amazon Assistant browser extension – “Amazon Assistant” is the name of Amazon’s browser extension and you can think of it as your Prime Day helper. The extension lets you view deals, see personalized recommendations, organize your wish list and see the price history of an item. That can help you tell, at a glance, if a potential Prime Day buy is at a good price, at the best price, or at a not-very-exciting price..
  • Use Price Trackers – If you need help with quick research, websites such as Camel Camel Camel can track prices of items you want. They’ll let you know when it drops, or even give you a history of prices on similar items.

ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

