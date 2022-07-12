ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man drowns in Sebastopol swimming pool

By MATT PERA THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
A man drowned in a swimming pool over the weekend at a mobile home park in Sebastopol, authorities said.

The drowning at Fircrest Mobile Home Park south of the city’s downtown was reported to authorities shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, officials said.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identified the man Tuesday as Richard Cardona, 68, of Sebastopol.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man was found face down in the pool, according to Sonoma County’s fire and medical emergency dispatch agency, Redcom.

Somebody had pulled Cardona up from the bottom of the pool when paramedics arrived. That person worked with paramedics to get him out of the water, according to Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga.

Paramedics gave Cardona CPR before pronouncing him dead, according to Braga.

Sebastopol police are investigating the incident. Chief Kevin Kilgore said foul play was not suspected.

It wasn’t immediately clear what lead to the drowning, Braga said, noting Cardona could have had a medical emergency in the pool.

Kilgore urged anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 707-829-4400 and refer to report 22-0503.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.

