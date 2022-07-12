EPSO: Armed robber strikes store outside of Ville Platte

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers needs help in solving multiple thefts at a local business in the Opelousas area. On June 22, the owner of the Crawfish House, located at the 2000 block of Landry Street, arrived at work and noticed the copper wires and tubing had been cut from the building’s air conditioning unit. Found lying in the grass near the business was a 4-pound sledgehammer that is painted with what appears to be racist symbols, according to deputies.

OPELOUSAS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO