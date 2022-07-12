Historic harm: Jersey City’s oldest building is marred by graffiti

A food truck beloved for its delicious tortas is opening a shop here in Jersey City. The Torta Truck Torteria & Taqueria will open later this summer at 413A Central Avenue in The Heights. A torta is a Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll and filled with whatever the chef can imagine. Traditional fillings include slow-cooked meats, cheeses, and vegetables. Many Hudson County residents have come to love the tortas served on the truck, and now they will be able to get their fix at the brick-and-mortar location. The Hoboken Girl spoke with Victoria Olivos, the co-owner of Torta Truck, to learn more about the business. Read on to learn more about the Torta Truck, the family behind it, and what patrons can expect from the new location.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO