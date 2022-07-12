ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Historic harm: Jersey City’s oldest building is marred by graffiti

By Jake Maher
 2 days ago
The Newkirk House, Jersey City’s oldest building, has withstood centuries of wear and tear since...

jerseydigs.com

Jersey City Cuts the Ribbon on $7 Million Pedestrian Plaza

A car-free plaza that has endured years of planning, false starts, and some growing pains is now officially renovated and open to the public just in time for one of the biggest culinary stretches of the year. On July 10, Jersey City officials held a ceremony unveiling the completed Newark...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Torta Truck in Jersey City is Getting its Own Brick + Mortar

A food truck beloved for its delicious tortas is opening a shop here in Jersey City. The Torta Truck Torteria & Taqueria will open later this summer at 413A Central Avenue in The Heights. A torta is a Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll and filled with whatever the chef can imagine. Traditional fillings include slow-cooked meats, cheeses, and vegetables. Many Hudson County residents have come to love the tortas served on the truck, and now they will be able to get their fix at the brick-and-mortar location. The Hoboken Girl spoke with Victoria Olivos, the co-owner of Torta Truck, to learn more about the business. Read on to learn more about the Torta Truck, the family behind it, and what patrons can expect from the new location.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Jersey City Fire Department Prepared for Towering Inferno

City Ranks in Top 1 Percent Nationally for Firefighting Standards. With the rapid proliferation of high-rise residential buildings in all areas of Jersey City — and with their active promotion by Mayor Steven Fulop — the city Fire Department is trying to be proactive to safeguard the occupants of these towers.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Crime & Safety
PIX11

Goya hosts massive food drive at Jersey City headquarters

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — With inflation and food insecurity at an all time high, 20 New Jersey organizations launched into action to help pack and distribute over 100,000 pounds of food for families unable to afford food at the grocery store.   When the pandemic started, there was incredible need, so Goya stepped up and donated […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Leila’s Plants in Jersey City is Celebrating its Opening Today

Jersey City resident Mariel Acevedo has always had a passion for plants. Mariel grew her collection and learned more about different kinds of plants for much of her life and made a ‘pandemic pivot’ to launch her plant business, Leila’s Plants. This month, Leila’s Plants will grow from a pop-up to a brick-and-mortar location at 351 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Jersey City — and the official grand opening + ribbon cutting will be held on July 13th at 1:30PM. The shop is located in a converted shipping container as part of an entrepreneurship incubator program supported by the City of Jersey City. The Hoboken Girl spoke with Mariel about her business. Read on to learn more about her inspiring story and to plan a visit to this innovative shop.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

A neighborhood under siege: Residents of Staten Island’s Todt Hill call emergency meeting amid startling crime wave

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a fairly secluded, upscale section of Staten Island where the roads narrow and the lawns are pristine — the residents are terrified. An emergency meeting was called Sunday by the Iron Hills Civic Association (IHCA) amid a recent wave of luxury auto thefts, home break-ins and carjackings in the Todt Hill area. About 200 people attended, including concerned property owners, the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct commander and District Attorney Michael E. McMahon.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Florida Woman Indicted on Hate Crime Charges in NYC Pepper-Spray Attack

A Florida woman was indicted on hate crime charges for allegedly pepper-spraying and making anti-Asian statements toward a group of women on a Manhattan street. Madeline Barker was previously charged with multiple hate crime charges including assault and harassment for the June 11 incident. The Manhattan district attorney's office said that the 47-year-old confronted the women around 6 p.m. for standing too close to her near Hudson and West 13th streets in the Meatpacking District.
MANHATTAN, NY
jerseycityupfront.com

Muteki Ramen is coming to Jersey City

Muteki Ramen is expanding to Jersey City. The Hoboken-based ramen shop will open at 100 York Street in what was formerly Pianist Envy Piano Bar. Located at 533 Washington Street in Hoboken, the Japanese restaurant offers a wide selection of ramen including miso, tonkotsu, shoyu, karaage, kimchi, and vegetarian. Starters include everything from okonomiyaki to kimchi buns. (You can browse their full menu at the restaurant’s website).
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Hooked JC Is Closing + Moving Full Focus to Cafe Alyce

Laid-back seafood joint Hooked JC is known for its easy, no frills, BOYB meal that’s guaranteed to be delicious. Located at 467 Communipaw Avenue in Jersey City, the spot announced yesterday that it would be closing on Sunday, July 17th and moving all of its efforts to Cafe Alyce. Read on for the details about the closure as well as why we’ll miss this delicious seafood spot.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
