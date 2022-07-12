ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah airport ranked #1 by travel magazine

By Joseph Leonard
 2 days ago
TSA lines at Savannah/Hilton Head Intl. Airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport was ranked number one by a travel magazine based in New York City.

Travel + Leisure ranked the airport in it’s 2022 World’s Best Awards.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport released the following statement amid the news.

“A huge thank you to all who took the time to rate us in this year’s survey—you helped make this recognition possible!”

