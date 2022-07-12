Savannah airport ranked #1 by travel magazine

If you’re claustrophobic, you might not want to watch this video! Twins Eddy and James Robinson are professional cavers who discover a hidden cavern under a Georgia forest. And they take us along for the discovery!. Thanks to a friend of the twins, they found out about the cave...
SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Local businessman Clinton Edminster has been shining brightly in Savannah for years by offering products at a lower cost and showing customers that what he has to offer is worth their time and investments and he plans to continue. “I’ve owned and operated Starlandia for about 7 years. We’ve turned into […]
The Olde Pink House, an iconic restaurant and architectural treasure located at 23 Abercorn St. in the heart of Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District, is delighted to host a special Casa Herradura Tequila Dinner on Thursday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a selection of tequila cocktails followed by a tequila and food pairing with reposado, blanco and ultra tequilas that have been expertly crafted by Casa Herradura in Guadalajara, Mexico.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Caught on video, a man battles an alligator with his bare hands on Savannah’s westside. “He said ‘sssss,” said Marquell T. White, re-enacting the sounds of the gator. That was the moment Marquell T. White dragged a 7-foot-long gator by the tail in...
SAVANNAH, GA. (WSAV) — Wednesday is National Barbershop Music Appreciation Day, no matter of anyone’s ability or inability to belt out their favorite tunes. Considered by some to be an American-born musical style, in its simplest form, the definition of barbershop music centers around simple melodies sung in four-part harmony without instruments. Its harmony is rooted in African-American traditions of the late 1800s in the South. The melody is carried out by a lead, high tenor, bass singer and a baritone.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When you’re going to the beach and a storm rolls in it can be hard to roll with it. However, there are still things you can go do on the island when the beach is not an option. Here are four ideas of places...
Manicured parks filled with bright-pink azaleas and live oaks covered in Spanish moss; widely acclaimed restaurants serving up riffs on classic Southern dishes; spooky ghost tours through one of the nation's allegedly "most haunted" cities; and historic architecture in a charming downtown: these are just a handful of reasons travelers flock to Savannah, Georgia, every year. This Southern city has plenty to see, do, eat, and drink — and of course, many great places to stay. This year, for the first time, we're sharing the best hotels in Savannah, according to Travel + Leisure readers, so you can plan your perfect coastal Georgia getaway.
Sea turtle hatching season is officially under way in Beaufort County and the rest of coastal South Carolina, and state wildlife officials are asking beach residents and visitors to give these animals the best chance of success by following best practices for the season: (1) keep the beach dark and free of lights to avoid disorienting hatchlings, and (2) leave only footprints along the coast by picking up litter, removing personal belongings and filling in any holes at the end of the day.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weather may have put a damper on this week’s festivities but that doesn’t mean the weekend will be a wash too. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah that you can go to. Walk Run Swim Fly...
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Are you ready to hit the red carpet for a great cause? The Humane Society for Greater Savannah is hosting its annual Tybee Prom this weekend. This year’s theme is Bling It On. The fundraising event is on July 16 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the American Legion Post […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local author has published her second romance novel after opening her own publishing company. Leigh Ebberwein said at in an interview are her book signing Monday that her books are in part inspired by her experiences living in the Savannah area. Ebberwein’s debut novel...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the most common benign tumor in a uterus, Uterine fibroids affect many women every year according to Interventional Radiologist Dr. Kirstin Nelson. “By the ages of 35, about 30% of women are going to have developed a fibroid. By the age of 50 that...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several Savannah neighborhoods are trying to get something done about noise coming off the Truman Parkway, that they say is disrupting their quality of life. The bulk of the effort is coming out of areas in Savannah’s third district, and they’re calling for noise barriers that...
Being called one of the nation’s sweatiest cities is probably not the most sought after designation, but if you’ve been outside for more than ten seconds in the past week, it is undeniable that some of Georgia’s cities could earn a high rank for being — well, rank.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For the first time ever, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held an event in Savannah, televising this week’s installments of Rampage and Demolition from Enmarket Arena. Fans lined up across the Arena parking lot for a chance to see some of the top wrestling talent in the country, including one performer from […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Between May and June, one local pet rescue has encountered three different hoarding situations. “Two were owner-surrendered because they recognized they needed help,” said Lisa Scarbrough Director and Founder of Coastal Pet Rescue (CPR). “We took six animals from the first home, six from the second but they had more they […]
On July 13, 2022, Milliken & Company announced the closure of the Longleaf plant. The plant is located on the Ogeechee River in Screven County, Georgia. Milliken purchased the former King America Finishing plant in 2014, along with its existing permit to discharge treated industrial effluent into the Ogeechee River, one of the last remaining free-flowing blackwater rivers in the nation.
Fishman & Associates recently worked with the staff at Berkeley Hall Country Club in Bluffton, South Carolina to design a new kitchen to support their 35,000 square-foot Jeffersonian style Clubhouse. Bob Daly, the president and owner of Fishman & Associates, made the announcement today. Berkeley Hall is one of the most popular golf communities in the Coastal Carolina region with two world-class Tom Fazio golf courses. Located in the heart of South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Berkeley Hall is the lowest density private course in the Southeast U.S. with an average of 5.3 homesites per hole. Fishman & Associates was established in 1986 to provide food service design support to diverse clients nationwide. The business sectors they support include top restaurants, assisted living and retirement centers, private clubs, resorts, clubhouses, hospitals, other healthcare facilities, hotels, schools, churches, and more. The Fishman team has supported more than 360 senior living projects in 25 states. Its expertise includes kitchen design, bar and dining room layout, equipment specification, cost budgeting, refrigeration, and fabrication for new and remodeled food service facilities.
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Those who own local shops and restaurants say the recent price increases have hurt just about every aspect of their business. Local business owners are grappling with rising costs as inflation hits a 40 year high. “At least 20% across the board, just cost of...
