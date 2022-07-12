ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Block's Shares Were Up Today

By Dave Kovaleski
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of Block (NYSE: SQ) bounced back on Tuesday, jumping more than 5% in early trading, reaching a high of $66.54 just after the opening bell. The price dropped a bit, but was still up about 2% as of 3:10 p.m. ET today.

It wasn't a particularly good day for the markets, as both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were largely flat. Block's performance might be due to investors jumping in after a bad day on Monday.

So what

Block took a hit on Monday after Sanjay Sakhrani, an analyst with Keefe Bruyette & Woods (KBW), dropped Block's price target from $150 to $100. That still represents roughly a 53% increase over current levels.

With the lowering of the target, Block's share price dropped 5.6% on Monday. The mobile payment provider is down 59% year to date and is down 73% over the past year.

While maintaining a buy rating, the KBW analyst said the price target was lowered based on the expectation of slower economic growth in the near term. Block wasn't the only payment processor that KBW lowered the price target for -- it did the same with PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) .

Block had become astronomically overvalued during its run-up last year, and it still has a high forward price-to-earnings ratio of 88. But investors might have jumped in today and bought the most recent dip on Monday. PayPal was also up a similar amount on Tuesday.

Now what

The big news on the horizon is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, which measures inflation. The report comes out Wednesday and that could affect Block and other payment companies.

Also, the big banks post second-quarter earnings starting Thursday, so those results could provide insights for Block investors.

10 stocks we like better than Block, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Block, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Dave Kovaleski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Inc. and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Stock market: Here's what usually happens after a 20% plunge

If there is anything to hang your hat on during the current bear market in stocks, it's that longer term markets tend to rebound very nicely. The S&P 500 has been higher three years later in eight out of nine cases in which the index has fallen 20% or more from an all-time high going back to 1957, according to research from Truist co-chief investment officer Keith Lerner. Stocks have returned on average 29% during those eight cases.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Price Index#Keefe Bruyette Woods#Kbw#Paypal#Pypl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Now That Are Beating the Market

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has strong growth prospects with its cystic fibrosis franchise and pipeline candidates. Dollar General is showing it can outperform the market during both good and bad times. UnitedHealth Group has a stable business with solid opportunities to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises. Should You Buy Now?

The first company is a spices and condiments specialist that's a long-time favorite of dividend stock investors. The second is the operator of some of the most durably popular restaurant chains in the U.S. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
202K+
Followers
98K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy