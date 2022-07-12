Don Omar Hits No. 1 on Latin Airplay With ‘Soy Yo’ With Wisin & Gente de Zona: ‘It’s a Blessing’

Don Omar performs at Calibash Las Vegas 2022 at T-Mobile Arena on Jan. 29, 2022 in Las Vegas. Bryan Steffy/GI

Don Omar captures the No. 1 spot on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart (dated July 16) with his latest single “Soy Yo” with Wisin and Gente de Zona. The Puerto Rican adds an 11th No. 1 career total to his account.

The new win arrives a week after “Soy Yo” cracked the No. 1 spot on Tropical Airplay for the first time to rule in its 12th week (July 9-dated ranking).

“Reaching No. 1 for the 11th time in my career is a blessing!” Don Omar shares with Billboard. “The love and appreciation from my fans who have stood by me all these years inspires me to bring more music to them! I dedicate this achievement to them!”

“Soy Yo” rules Latin Airplay with a 38% gain in audience impressions, to 11.17 million, logged in the U.S. in the week ending July 10, according to Luminate. The airplay surge earns the song the week’s Greatest Gainer trophy, while the percentage gain becomes the second-largest increase following another Wisin collaboration: “Buenos Días,” with Camilo, with a 44% boost, to 5.2 impressions.

With the move, Don Omar claims an 11th career No. 1 total on Latin Airplay. The champ arrives six months after he ruled with “Se Menea,” with Nio García, for two weeks. Here’s the Puerto Rican’s No. 1 recap:

Peak Date, Title, Artist (if other than Don Omar), Weeks At No. 1

July, 22, 2006, “Angelito Vi,” one

Nov. 13, 2010, “Danza Kuduro,” with Lucenzo, 15

July 16, 2011, “Taboo,” five

April 07, 2012, “Dutty Love,” featuring Natti Natasha, one

July 21, 2012, “Hasta Que Salga El Sol,” three

March 02, 2013, “Zumba,” nine

Feb. 14, 2015, “Soledad,” one

Feb. 11, 2017, “Sin Contrato,” Maluma featuring Fifth Harmony or Don Omar & Wisin, one

Dec. 24, 2016, “Te Quiero Pa’Mi ,” with Zion & Lennox, four

Jan. 15, “Se Menea,” with Nio Garcia, two

July 16, “Soy You,” with Wisin & Gente de Zona

As “Soy Yo” leads, collaborators Wisin and Gente de Zona, concurrently add chart achievements. Wisin continues his No. 1 career expansion as a solo act with 21 champs, tying with Maluma for the fifth-most among all Latin acts. Gente de Zona, meanwhile, pounces to the No. 1 rank after almost seven years. The duo last took atop Latin Airplay with “La Gozadera,” featuring Marc Anthony, in August 2015 for one week.

“Working with Wisin and Gente De Zona, two outstanding artists, was great fun and I feel that enthusiasm showed through on ‘Soy Yo,’ Don Omar adds. “Thanks, Billboard, for giving me a reason to celebrate and acknowledge a special song!”

As Wisin enters a new tie for the fifth-most Latin Airplay No. 1s, let’s look at the scoreboard:

35, J Balvin

32, Enrique Iglesias

28, Ozuna

25, Daddy Yankee

21, Maluma

21, Wisin

19, Romeo Santos

Elsewhere, despite its dip in streams and digital sales, “Soy Yo” pushes up the all-metric Hot Latin Songs chart with a 49-40 climb, after its No. 38 debut and peak.