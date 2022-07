KENOSHA, Wis. -- One week after a baby alligator was found swimming in a Wisconsin lake just southwest of Green Bay, another alligator was found roaming around, this time in Kenosha."Our dispatchers gave the call out, you know, 'Respond to an alligator in the roadway at 22nd Avenue and 24th Street.' And you could hear the chuckle in the voice from the dispatchers," Kenosha Lt. Joseph Nosalik said.But even though it sounded like a prank, indeed an alligator was found ambling around."Turns out some kids enjoying summertime outside playing …spotted this alligator in the street, were playing too close to...

