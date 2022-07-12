ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Funko Pop! Vinyls of BTS, Machine Gun Kelly, Britney Spears & More Are on Sale During Prime Day

By Latifah Muhammad
Prime Day has arrived! If you haven’t already heard, this two-day event is a great time to get high-priced items such as electronics, furniture, and appliances at a discount, but the e-commerce giant is also offering lots of great deals on Funko Pop! vinyls and other collectibles that music lovers won’t be able to pass up.

Not familiar with all that Prime Day entails? The shopping event takes place from July 12 through July 13 and is exclusively for Prime members . (Not a member? Click here to start your free 30-day trial.) For two days, shoppers can snag major discounts on millions of items available on Amazon including  summer essentials, back-to-school supplies, and any other items on your list.

Prime Day offers deep discounts on electronics , apparel , movies , books , furniture , appliances , musical instruments, TVs , Amazon devices , notebooks and tablet devices , smart phones , speakers, apparel, watches , beauty and personal care products , office supplies , kitchenware, gardening  tools , indoor and outdoor plants , pet supplies , laptops , security cameras and wireless doorbells , fitness items , luggage , air conditioners , fans , sports and outdoor gear , video games , wine , jewelry , Blu-rays , DVDs and lots more.

Some of the popular brands participating in Prime Day includes Samsung , Apple , Insignia , eero , Toshiba , Beats , Casper , Apple , Levi’s , Fitbit , Roku , iiRobot , SharkNinja , Amazon Essentials , Sony , and Bose .

To make your shopping experience a little easier, we rounded up a list of popular Funko Pop! Rocks and Funko Pop! Icons vinyl figures that you can buy on sale during Prime Day. The roundup of collectibles span different music genres and start at $7.99.

See more below.

Funko Pop Rocks! BTS Dynamite Suga Vinyl Figure

$11.98


$12.99


8% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Music Machine Gun Kelly Tickets to My Downfall Vinyl Figure

$11.99


$12.99


8% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Rocks Britney Spears Circus Vinyl Figure

$10


$11.99


17% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Rocks BTS Dynamite J-Hope Vinyl Figure

$14.95


$15.94


6% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop Rocks! BTS Dynamite Jin Vinyl Figure (with protective case)

$8.57


$14.99


43% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Icons Whitney Houston How Will I Know Vinyl Figure

$7.99


$11.99


33% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop Rocks! Chris Stapleton

$10.37


$12.99


20% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Rocks Freddie Mercury Vinyl Figure

$10.74


$11.99


10% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Rocks Tupac Vinyl Figure

$12.99


$14.48


10% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Rocks DJ Khaled Vinyl Figure

$6.28


$11.99


48% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Rocks Notorious B.I.G. Vinyl Figure

$10.41


$11.99


13% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Rocks Post Malone Vinyl Figure

$10.19


$11.99


15% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Rocks Bret Michaels Vinyl Figure

$10.19


$11.99


15% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Rocks Eddie Van Halen Vinyl Figure

$15.99


$18.41


13% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop Rocks! Iggy Pop Vinyl Figure

$10


$10.99


9% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop! Rocks The White Stripes Vinyl Figure, 2 Pack

$17.48


$23.99


27% OFF


Buy Now

1

Funko Pop Rocks! Kurt Cobain MTV's Unplugged Vinyl Figure

$97


$109


11% OFF


Buy Now

1

