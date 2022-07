(Sunnyside, WA) -- A 20-year-old male was shot in Sunnyside Tuesday night. According to a release from Sunnyside P.D., police were called out to a residence on Holstein Avenue at 10:24pm to find a Dodge Charger riddled with bullet holes in the driveway. Officers then located the victim, Luis A Valencia Jr., who had a gunshot wound to his back and another to his neck. Initial information indicated Valencia had been driving toward Outlook from Sunnyside when a vehicle made a U-turn and began to follow him then someone in the vehicle fired several shots.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO