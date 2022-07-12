Pine Dining at Mt. Charleston Lodge

Description About This Blue Heron Home in Las Vegas. The Blue Heron Home in Las Vegas, a smart home represents the best of resort-style urban living with immaculate desert-inspired landscaping and multiple courtyards is now available for sale. This home located at 48 Wildwing Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-830-7142) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Blue Heron Home in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO