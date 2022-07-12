Pine Dining at Mt. Charleston Lodge

Las Vegas culinary menu has some of the best meats for the richest carnivorous cravings. From fine dining restaurants, established food trucks and local hole-in-the-walls, there are plenty of options to serve your hunger. The entertainment capital of the world serves some of the freshest and finest slices of meat...
Description About This Blue Heron Home in Las Vegas. The Blue Heron Home in Las Vegas, a smart home represents the best of resort-style urban living with immaculate desert-inspired landscaping and multiple courtyards is now available for sale. This home located at 48 Wildwing Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G Sher (Phone: 702-830-7142) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Blue Heron Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas residents craving Shake Shack’s burgers, cheese fries or milkshakes will soon have a shorter drive to satisfy their cravings. The restaurant chain is set to open a new location near W. Craig Road and Camino al Norte, according to signage in the area and plans filed with the city of North Las Vegas.
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One Vegas local is walking away with one big prize after visiting a Strip casino. On Wednesday, July 13, Rachel Hopper hit a $113,423 progressive jackpot with a five-ace hand while playing Faces Up Pai Gow at Bally's Las Vegas. MORE ON NEWS 3 |...
Grab your bibs and wet naps because it’s about to get a little messy. When out of towners think of Las Vegas they think of gambling, entertaining shows and hot weather but what they’re forgetting is all of the great eats the city has to offer. Vegas has...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Galleria at Sunset, and nearby neighborhoods are experiencing a blackout. According to NV Energy’s website, the mall’s outage was first reported at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday. NV Energy’s website says power should be restored around 9:30 p.m. At its peak, a nearby...
New Culinary Experiences from craft cocktails to cucina cuisine make everyone a winner in Las Vegas. Donald Contursi is a Nevada Tourism Commissioner who is also the ultimate Las Vegas culinary insider. “There are lots of new, high-energy openings here in Vegas. Everyone is doing exceptional,” Contursi said over a...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Hard Rock International says its forthcoming Las Vegas hotel will open in 2025. The announcement came toward the bottom of a press release issued this week touting the results of a guest satisfaction study for 2022. "Looking ahead, Hard Rock also recently announced property expansion...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Imagine Vegas in the 1960s. It was the glory days of Las Vegas and a new show is capturing that era in a new way. Joining us now is the band founder, lead vocal, and guitar for 'Reckless in Vegas,' Michael Shapiro.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm standing on S. Las Vegas Boulevard across from the Las Vegas South Premium Outlets, with the Strip just up the road. I'm standing on what could be one of the most interesting plots of land in this entire city. That's because within these several...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A stormy day in the desert included heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning, at one point NV Energy was reporting over 12,000 customers without power, including the Galleria Mall in Henderson. On Thursday, Southern Nevadans captured what active weather looked like in their part of...
Las Vegas (KSNV) — An opening date for the anticipated Raising Canes location on the Las Vegas Strip has been set. The company confirmed on their website that the new site would be opening on Tuesday, July 19. The restaurant, which will be located just outside the MGM Grand,...
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Silverton hotel-casino in Las Vegas announced Tuesday that the property will undergo a complete $45 million “reimagining.”. As part of the renovation, the Silverton says it will feature 300 “rustic-luxe” guest rooms and suites with three distinct...
(Stacker) - Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and...
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — I'm here in Sun City Anthem, one of the communities on the front line to save more water. I meet Larry Fossan, Sun City’s Facilities Maintenance Manager, who oversees the landscaping. “This piece of grass that we're looking on uses a million gallons of...
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new report says so-called "apartment inflation" won't likely continue in Southern Nevada. But when could you see things getting back to "normal" again?. Rents have been steadily on the rise in the Las Vegas valley, but a new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association says renters might soon see some relief.
Annika Bennett has been added as support for LANY – September 10. *Free parking is available for local ticket purchasers. See the Parking Validation Machine inside the Brooklyn Bowl Retail Store*. Empire Records. Friday, July 22. Doors: 8 p.m. Tickets: Free with RSVP – https://bit.ly/3y0yTed. Ages: All Ages.
