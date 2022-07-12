ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Next-Gen Honda Accord Design Leaked In Patent Images

By Anthony Alaniz
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Our spy photographers first caught the 2024 Honda Accord for the first time late last month. It didn't take long for those spy shots to turn into renderings, and now we have patent images that peel away the camouflage to reveal Honda's redesigned sedan. The new patent images, filed...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 2

Related
Motor1.com

2024 Honda Accord Spied For The First Time Hiding Major Redesign

Sedans aren't dead at Honda. The long-running Accord will live to see its eleventh generation, and these spy photos of a camouflaged test car offer our first glimpse of the new model. At a glance, the overall shape appears quite similar to the current Accord. Sweeping lines with a long,...
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sport Wagon Is The Perfect Car For Under $20,000

The Ford Mustang might be the most popular American sports car, but to many, the Chevrolet Corvette is our Nation's crowning sports car achievement. Spanning eight generations, the Corvette has come a long way, and while some generations have been more successful than others they all have one thing in common: people love to modify them. We've covered a ton of modified corvettes, from heavily tuned C8 Vettes, to quirky versions of all the C-cars under the Corvette rainbow. We have always had a soft spot for the C3 generation, and this example, listed on Bring a Trailer, might just be one of the coolest we've seen. Currently bidding at nearly $16k, this 1968 Chevrolet Corvette Sportwagon is a rare beauty, and is guaranteed to pull all the chicks.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Honda Accord#Next Gen#Electric Motor#Vehicles#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas?

if your car's manufacturer states that its engine requires premium gas, then you can't fill up with lower-octane fuel. But if it's only 'recommended,' you can run it on regular. The post Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
electrek.co

Delfast’s e-bike offers 200-mile range and 50 MPH top speed at $200 off, more in New Green Deals

Are you tired of e-bikes that need to be recharged all the time? Well, the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike takes range to the next level with up to 200 miles per charge. On top of that, it can reach speeds of up to 50 MPH offroad and 20 MPH on the street, making it a great choice to travel around town. Today’s deal saves you $200 from its normal going rate with our exclusive coupon code below, dropping the Delfast Top 3.0 electric dirt bike to $6,399 shipped. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
BICYCLES
Motorious

1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck Is A Stone Cold Masterpiece

This C10 is an action movie hero with performance and style to match. The Chevy C10 platform is an incredible truck for any automotive enthusiast passionate about adventuring on the open trails. With many great engine options, upgradable suspension, and iconic styling, these vehicles have taken the spotlight of today’s automotive enthusiast culture. Whether you prefer the earlier models, made in the 1960s, or the latest C10s built-in 1987, there is something for every truck lover with these automobiles. Particularly popular with those who appreciate the vintage quality of classic cars, these trucks can be used for practically any project, from racing to offroading. This C10 is a perfect example of just that.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s value is significantly dependant on whether it can develop self-driving technology, otherwise the company is “worth basically zero”.Speaking in a recent interview, the billionaire said that he wanted to fix a number of problems with Tesla vehicles – including improving the cars’ built-in web browser, which he said was too slow – but that the “overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving”.Mr Musk added that the feature was “essential. It’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero”.Tesla’s self-driving capabilities have recently been called into question. The...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

GM Has 95,000 Cars To Sell, But It Can’t

The car industry supply chain problem has been brutal for manufacturers, dealers, and buyers over the course of the last year. Some manufacturers have had to idle assembly lines, a number of dealer lots are nearly empty and the lack of supply has pushed car prices to nosebleed levels. Among the reasons for the shortages […]
ECONOMY
Motorious

Amazing Car Collection Is Hidden In Tennessee

Some of the best car collections are hidden away from public view, like this one tucked away at a undisclosed location in the East Tennessee mountains. Documented by YouTuber Hot Rod Hoarder, this collection has been accumulating for three generations of the family and constitutes over 100 different rides. But you’d never just stumble on all these vehicles since the 20-acre property is apparently in an incredibly deep hollow, making for the perfect hiding spot.
TENNESSEE STATE
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy