Everyone loves to save money, right? Amazon Prime Day deals will bring price drops to thousands of items across the site, but the prices you see on the product pages may not actually be the lowest price. To spice up the deals even further, Amazon has rolled out a landing page that highlights coupons Prime members can add to their purchases to save even more. The best part? These coupons cover nearly every product category, from tech to home essentials, beauty and more.

SHOPPING ・ 5 DAYS AGO