Carbon County, PA

Dirt bike, ATV riders warned to stay off railroads

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
 2 days ago
Courtesy: Reading and Northern Railroad Police

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Incidents of trespassing by dirt bikes and ATVs on railroad property have increased in the month of July, officials say.

According to the Reading and Northern Railroad Police, trespassing incidents on active railroad tracks have increased during the month of July in Schuylkill and Carbon Counties.

Courtesy: Reading and Northern Railroad Police

Railroad police say they have stopped numerous riders just within the last few days and received numerous complaints from train crew members about the trespassing.

An advisory has been issued to stay off the tracks and to be aware of the active railroads. The Reading and Northern Railroad Police say they don’t want dirt bike or ATV drivers to risk getting hurt and ask them to stay off the tracks.

