COLUMBIA, MO. (KMIZ)

The Missouri Behavioral Health Council is hosting its 9-8-8 kick-off event today in the state capital at 6 p.m.

The number 9-8-8 will be replacing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline of 1-800-273-TALK beginning on Saturday. It will become the national three-digit number for all mental health, suicide, and substance abuse crisis.

When someone calls, chats or texts 9-8-8 that individual will be connected to a crisis specialist that is trained and able to deliver help to anyone in the middle of the crisis by addressing the person's concerns and needs.

The trained specialist will provide help through intervention including an assessment, stabilization, referral and a follow-up for individuals with poor mental health and/or suicide. If an individual needs a higher level of care the specialist will work with the caller and others to link them to a mobile crisis team.

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention , suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. In 2020, there were 45,979 Americans that died by suicide and in that same year, there were over a million suicide attempts.

Those in need of crisis support or know someone who is in need of help should call 9-8-8 starting on July 16th but until then access to help can be found at 1-800-272-8255

The post New suicide and crisis hotline number 9-8-8 set to launch on Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS .