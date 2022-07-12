ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Triggerfish arrive, hitting in shallow water off coast

By Dan Radel, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00xi61_0gdFKbxI00

The triggerfish are in. Anglers on board the Fish Monger charter boat out of Point Pleasant Beach hooked into several while fishing a couple of miles from the shore on Monday morning.

The fish, which lets out a vocal grunt when landed, puts up a strong fight for its size on rod and reel. Afterwards, it's pretty good on the table for dinner once you get through its tough skin with the fillet knife. The triggerfish landed on the Monger were about one to two pounders.

Calls of downpours for this past Saturday fizzled out though fishermen did have to deal with a strong drift speed and, further out, a sizeable chop on the water. Capt. Dave DeGennaro of the Hi Flier out of Barnegat said the seas grew from two to four feet about 20 miles out, a little too much for this 26-foot catamaran. Rather than pushing it, he settled on the troll over the ridges and lumps 15 miles from the coast.

The trolling conditions were less than ideal as the ocean was very sloppy and the lures wouldn't track right as a result. DeGennaro had readings on the screen though, and switched to bait. As luck would have it, the first bait he set out, a sardine on a flatline, got hit 30 feet from the boat. The line screamed off the Avet LX reel. DeGennaro said they knew they had a tuna on the line and in a short time they had a 35-pound bluefin in the boat. Later in the trip, DeGennaro's party caught and released a 150-pound dusky shark.

Capt. Howard Bogan Jr., skipper of the 125-foot Jamaica party boat out of Brielle, continues to catch a mixed bag of fish chumming to the southeast of Manasquan Inlet on the edges of the Mud Hole. There are tons of mackerel to be had in the area and anglers have had little difficulty in loading the cooler with them. The blues have hit or miss but they've been catching a few in the slicks each day. An 8-pound bluefish won the pool on Friday's trip. Bogan is also reporting catches of bonito and sea bass.

A fisherman on the Dauntless party boat reeled in a nice dinner when he hooked a lobster on Saturday's trip. Capt. William Egerter Jr., the Dauntless' skipper, has been catching ling, winter flounder and sea bass at a pretty good clip on his bottom fishing trips.

Capt. Bobby Quinn on the Ocean Explorer said the drift was almost two knots on Saturday. Needless to say, it was a little too fast for the fluke. The drift slowed down as the day wore on and he said the bite picked up. He had better conditions on Sunday and several of his fares caught their three-fish fluke limit. They also had some landings of sea bass.

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this New Jersey Lake

Although New Jersey isn't the first state that comes to our minds when we think of ghost towns and abandoned places, the Garden State is actually home to quite a few. As the mining industry died down many parts of New Jersey became left behind. You can find most of them tucked away in the Pine Barrens but there are a handful that lie in the northern half of the state as well.
LEBANON, NJ
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- July 14, 2022

Tuna anglers rejoiced at the arrival of yellowfin in mid-shore waters this past week. The fish are on sand eels and being taken on jigs and on the troll with a few hitting poppers. There are some bluefin in the mix. Spanish mackerel also appeared on the scene, mainly off Ocean County. Folks throwing Epoxy jigs and metal lures were the ones rewarded. Better fluking from the boats and on the beach was also reported all along the coast.
HOBBIES
thesandpaper.net

NJ Bay Islands Initiative Collective ‘Looks West’ From LBI

The group boarding a handful of boats in Beach Haven on the last day of June included members of, and other stakeholders connected to, the New Jersey Bay Islands Initiative. Established just a few years ago, the NJBII aims to protect and promote the bay islands’ critical functions: providing habitat for migratory birds, shellfish and terrapins; slowing wave action across large swaths of open water; reducing marsh erosion; and mitigating storm impact on developed areas, such as Long Beach Island.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Barnegat Township, NJ
City
Brielle, NJ
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The Summer in the Street Festival is this Saturday in Beautiful Downtown Toms River, NJ

Shawn Michaels and 92.7 WOBM On Location This Saturday!. Join The Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District for their annual “Summer in the Street Festival”. The Downtown Toms River Business Improvement District's "goals are to preserve its cultural, historic, tourist and civic interests while accessing public and private resources to improve business profitability and property values. Downtown Toms River is managed by the Toms River Business Development Corporation, a not-for-profit corporation whose members are elected by the commercial property owners and business owners of the district."
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Person Jumps Off Bridge On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A person jumped from a bridge in Ocean County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident occurred before 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 at Dorland J Henderson Memorial Bridge (Route 72) in Stafford Township, initial reports said. The US Coast Guard responded. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Fillet#Shallow Water#Bass Fishing#Fisherman#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Fish Monger
CBS New York

Friends grieve 2 killed in Hudson River boat accident

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- We are learning more about the woman and child who died when a boat capsized in the Hudson on Tuesday.As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, it was supposed to be a fun, family day out before things turned tragic.Neighbors and friends are grieving the loss of 47-year-old Lindelia and 7-year old Julián Vasquez, both from the same family and both tragically lost their lives when the private boat they were in capsized."It's a very sad loss, plus the little boy was only 7 years old," Hector Alvarez said in Spanish.Holding back tears, Alvarez says he met Vasquez several...
ELIZABETH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WPG Talk Radio

Mom Critical After Trying to Save Young Kids on Brigantine, NJ, Beach

A woman who jumped into the ocean in Brigantine Wednesday attempting to save her two children is in critical condition, according to police. In a statement on Facebook, Brigantine Police said that two young children swimming in the ocean Wednesday morning before lifeguards were on duty were overpowered by the current. Police did not say on which beach this emergency situation occurred.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: RIBBON CUTTING FOR NEW MOBILE SENSORY ACTIVATION TRAILER

Congratulations to Toms River Mayor’s Advisory Committee on Developmental Disabilities on the ribbon cutting for their fantastic project…a mobile sensory activation trailer to support autistic people, those suffering from PTSD and their families to enjoy Toms River’s many fun events!. In his remarks at the ribbon cutting,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THIS RARE FLOWER

Have you come across this beautiful flower before? Probably not, since it’s rare in the New Jersey Pine Barrens, the State of New Jersey and globally!. The Pine Barrens gentian (Gentiana autumnalis) is a fall flowering perennial plant found in New Jersey. Its survival is threatened by changes in fire patterns, mowing schedules, increased forest density and being eaten. Though there are only a few occurrences in New Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Natural Lands Management considers the recovery potential for this plant to be high. Through forest management strategies of increasing canopy openness, reintroducing fire and mowing woody shrubs in the dormant season, the Department of Environmental Protection hopes to increase the population statewide.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER/GREEN ISLAND: STOLEN CAR AND MULTIPLE ATTEMPTED BREAK-INS

On July 14th at approximately 1:13 am a resident on the 500 block of Bayview Drive had their black Mercedes stolen. Another dark color car is believed to be involved. Not only was her car stolen but the thief then attempted to add insult to injury by trying to break into her home. We have unconfirmed reports that there was attempts at other properties on the street as well. The owner was able to determine through her EZ Pass tolls that it appears the car is in the Newark vacinity, Im attempting to get a picture of the stolen vehicle and will update the page when i have it. If anyone recognizes the individual in this video, please reach out to the Toms River police Department.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Unexpected Lane Closure on Causeway Jams Traffic on LBI

A lane closure on the Causeway westbound that snarled outbound traffic on the three main arteries leaving the Island for a portion of Monday was due to unexpected maintenance on the bridge closest to Ship Bottom, borough police said. “Unfortunately, I was not notified of the maintenance until it occurred,”...
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy