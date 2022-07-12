Triggerfish arrive, hitting in shallow water off coast

The triggerfish are in. Anglers on board the Fish Monger charter boat out of Point Pleasant Beach hooked into several while fishing a couple of miles from the shore on Monday morning.

The fish, which lets out a vocal grunt when landed, puts up a strong fight for its size on rod and reel. Afterwards, it's pretty good on the table for dinner once you get through its tough skin with the fillet knife. The triggerfish landed on the Monger were about one to two pounders.

Calls of downpours for this past Saturday fizzled out though fishermen did have to deal with a strong drift speed and, further out, a sizeable chop on the water. Capt. Dave DeGennaro of the Hi Flier out of Barnegat said the seas grew from two to four feet about 20 miles out, a little too much for this 26-foot catamaran. Rather than pushing it, he settled on the troll over the ridges and lumps 15 miles from the coast.

The trolling conditions were less than ideal as the ocean was very sloppy and the lures wouldn't track right as a result. DeGennaro had readings on the screen though, and switched to bait. As luck would have it, the first bait he set out, a sardine on a flatline, got hit 30 feet from the boat. The line screamed off the Avet LX reel. DeGennaro said they knew they had a tuna on the line and in a short time they had a 35-pound bluefin in the boat. Later in the trip, DeGennaro's party caught and released a 150-pound dusky shark.

Capt. Howard Bogan Jr., skipper of the 125-foot Jamaica party boat out of Brielle, continues to catch a mixed bag of fish chumming to the southeast of Manasquan Inlet on the edges of the Mud Hole. There are tons of mackerel to be had in the area and anglers have had little difficulty in loading the cooler with them. The blues have hit or miss but they've been catching a few in the slicks each day. An 8-pound bluefish won the pool on Friday's trip. Bogan is also reporting catches of bonito and sea bass.

A fisherman on the Dauntless party boat reeled in a nice dinner when he hooked a lobster on Saturday's trip. Capt. William Egerter Jr., the Dauntless' skipper, has been catching ling, winter flounder and sea bass at a pretty good clip on his bottom fishing trips.

Capt. Bobby Quinn on the Ocean Explorer said the drift was almost two knots on Saturday. Needless to say, it was a little too fast for the fluke. The drift slowed down as the day wore on and he said the bite picked up. He had better conditions on Sunday and several of his fares caught their three-fish fluke limit. They also had some landings of sea bass.

