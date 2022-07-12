Box truck hits and seriously injures 15-year-old, then drives off, Georgia cops say

Georgia deputies are searching for a white box truck and its driver after a 15-year-old girl was struck crossing a street. Photo from Cherokee Sheriff's Office

A 15-year-old girl is hospitalized after being struck by a box truck, Georgia deputies say.

After hitting the girl, the truck fled the scene, the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office said in a July 11 news release. Deputies identified the truck using traffic cameras, but have not located it or identified its driver.

The teen sustained “serious injuries” and was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta before being airlifted to Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta, deputies said.

The incident occurred July 11 while the victim was crossing the street on Bells Ferry Road, just south of Highway 92, WSB-TV reported. According to the CSO’s Facebook page, deputies alerted drivers to avoid Bells Ferry Road shortly after 3 p.m. following the accident. The road was reopened about an hour later.

There was no update on the teen’s status as of July 12.