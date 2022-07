Two people were killed and several others were injured in four shootings at 7-Eleven convenience stores across southern California.Authorities say that the violence unfolded across the region in the early hours of Monday morning, which also happens to be the company’s national 7/11 Day, when customers get a free slurpee drink.Police say that they believe three of the shootings, in the cities of Brea, La Habra, and Santa Ana, are linked and have released a surveillance photo of the suspect they are looking for.And they say they will be telling other 7-Eleven stores in the area to take additional...

3 DAYS AGO