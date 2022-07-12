ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska RB Markese Stepp Enters Transfer Portal

By Jakob Ashlin
 2 days ago

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Markese Stepp has entered the transfer portal, according to Michael Bruntz of 247 Sports .

Stepp began his college career at USC. In 2019, he rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans.

Stepp transferred to Nebraska in 2021. Last season, he had 45 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns for the Cornhuskers; he also had one reception for 30 yards.

Most of that production came from his matchup against Fordham on September 9, 2021 , as Stepp rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries.

It is surprising that Stepp chose to transfer after only one season.

The Cornhuskers will have plenty of options at running back this season. Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson are both returning. Yant and Johnson combined for 784 rushing yards last season. Freshman Emmett Johnson and Ajay Allen should play a role, as well.

