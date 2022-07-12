Southern Nevada Artist Bonnie Kelso Selected to Create Design for New Class-a Office Building at Downtown Summerlin

The Moonridge Foundation is hosting the 11th annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit for the first time simultaneously in both Las Vegas and in Reno on Friday, September 9. The Nevada-based philanthropy firm, Moonridge Group, is guiding the Summit and shared that this event will ignite the spirit of innovation and strategic impact with charitable donations. The Summit will feature inspirational local leaders such as Imagine Dragons bassist and Tyler Robinson Foundation Director, Ben McKee, as the in-person keynote speaker in Las Vegas; while NBA Hall of Famer and philanthropist Shaquille O’Neal will give a video message. Many others are soon to be announced.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO