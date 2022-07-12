ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Southern Nevada Artist Bonnie Kelso Selected to Create Design for New Class-a Office Building at Downtown Summerlin

By Melissa Warren
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS, NEV — The Howard Hughes Corporation®, developer of the Summerlin® master planned community, today announced the selection of Southern Nevada artist Bonnie Kelso to create the largest public mural in Downtown Summerlin®, the community’s 400-acre walkable, mixed-use urban core. Kelso’s design will transform the north- and west-facing exterior walls...

July 21 NAIOP Southern Nevada breakfast presents “The Changing LANDscape: A Discussion on Land in Southern Nevada”

NAIOP Southern Nevada presents “The Changing LANDscape: A Discussion on Land in Southern Nevada” at its July 21 breakfast. Panelists include Scott Goldstein, managing partner of Prospect Street, and K. Roohani, owner of Seven Valleys Realty & Construction. Kevin Higgins, executive vice president at CBRE Las Vegas, will moderate the discussion. The breakfast sponsor is Cox Business.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FEA Consulting Engineers Welcomes New Team Members

LAS VEGAS – FEA Consulting Engineers has announced the addition of three team members – lighting designer Todd Hollis, Revit drafter Chris Lombardo and design drafter Valerie Anderson. Hollis brings more than 20 years experience as an electrical designer to FEA’s electrical department as a lighting designer. He...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Galleria at Sunset experiences blackout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Galleria at Sunset, and nearby neighborhoods are experiencing a blackout. According to NV Energy’s website, the mall’s outage was first reported at 5:50 p.m. on Thursday. NV Energy’s website says power should be restored around 9:30 p.m. At its peak, a nearby...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Downtown Vegas Alliance Elects 2022-2023 Officers and Board Members

LAS VEGAS (July 14, 2022) – Carolyn Wheeler, executive director of The Downtown Vegas Alliance (DVA), a member-driven 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization that connects its members and downtown stakeholders to influence growth the heart of Las Vegas, is pleased to announce the organization’s 2022-2023 officers and board of directors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Moonridge Foundation Hosts 11th Annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit In-Person and Virtually on September 9

The Moonridge Foundation is hosting the 11th annual Philanthropy Leaders Summit for the first time simultaneously in both Las Vegas and in Reno on Friday, September 9. The Nevada-based philanthropy firm, Moonridge Group, is guiding the Summit and shared that this event will ignite the spirit of innovation and strategic impact with charitable donations. The Summit will feature inspirational local leaders such as Imagine Dragons bassist and Tyler Robinson Foundation Director, Ben McKee, as the in-person keynote speaker in Las Vegas; while NBA Hall of Famer and philanthropist Shaquille O’Neal will give a video message. Many others are soon to be announced.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Map shows why rent prices in parts of Las Vegas are higher than others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local realtor, Joshua Harris, says he always advises renters to have a game plan to buy, as rent prices will always rise. According to rentcafe.com, some of the most expensive areas to rent in Las Vegas are Summerlin Village, Red Rock, and Centennial Hills. On the other side, least expensive areas include the Downtown area, Northwest area, and the Arts District.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Is One Of The Top 5 Places To Cheat This Summer

Well, Las Vegas is called Sin City for a reason. . . I guess. According to Ashleymadison.com, the hot summer weather makes people want to step out and hook up more than the other seasons. It’s no secret that Vegas is the land of having the ultimate bachelorette and bachelor parities, which usually is associated with — unfortunately — cheating.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ranked: 15 Best Barbeque Spots In Las Vegas

Grab your bibs and wet naps because it’s about to get a little messy. When out of towners think of Las Vegas they think of gambling, entertaining shows and hot weather but what they’re forgetting is all of the great eats the city has to offer. Vegas has...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WestCor CEO Recognized by Construction Financial Management Association

Kevin Booth, CEO of Las Vegas based WestCor Companies, was awarded the Danny B. Parrish Outstanding Leadership Award by the Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) during the organization’s Annual Conference & Exhibition in Atlanta, Georgia held on May 14-18. The award, which was first presented in 2001, recognizes members...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NVSAA Report Shows Las Vegas Apartment Rents Beginning to Slow

LAS VEGAS – A report released this week by the Nevada State Apartment Association (NVSAA) shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada beginning to decelerate and suggests “this historic run of rent growth is unlikely to continue.”. The report, issued by the NVSAA based on data provided by CoStar,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
This Is The Best Steak House In Las Vegas

Las Vegas culinary menu has some of the best meats for the richest carnivorous cravings. From fine dining restaurants, established food trucks and local hole-in-the-walls, there are plenty of options to serve your hunger. The entertainment capital of the world serves some of the freshest and finest slices of meat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Real Estate Expert Nate Strager provides “Hope for Homeownership” With His New Information Campaign Regarding Housing Assistance Programs

Las Vegas, Nevada- Realtor Nate Strager has embarked on an information campaign to educate potential buyers (and sellers) about homeowner assistance programs, down payment assistance programs, and other resources that may be available to the public. He releases this information amidst a market that has cooled down after a two year stretch of skyrocketing prices and rates in Nevada, and is currently maintaining a lower median price for single-family homes.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Silverton hotel-casino in Las Vegas to undergo $45M renovation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In celebration of its 25th anniversary, the Silverton hotel-casino in Las Vegas announced Tuesday that the property will undergo a complete $45 million “reimagining.”. As part of the renovation, the Silverton says it will feature 300 “rustic-luxe” guest rooms and suites with three distinct...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Ridges Modern Home in Las Vegas with Majestic Mountain and Golf Course Views for Sale at $5,426,000

The Home in Las Vegas, a modern single story custom residence in Redhawk of The Ridges with majestic mountain views is now available for sale. This home located at 46 Soaring Bird Ct, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,900 square feet of living spaces. Call Nikki A D’Ottavio (Phone: 312-315-7558) at Realty ONE Group, Inc for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

