Oregon State

4-star OL sets commitment date; Oregon listed as a finalist

By Zachary Neel
 2 days ago
The Oregon Ducks’ 2023 recruiting class could get some more strength in the coming weeks.

After adding 5-star quarterback Dante Moore at the end of last week, the Ducks have a number of prospects who will be announcing their commitments at some point this month. Among them is 4-star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos, who announced on Tuesday that he will be making his decision on July 25th at 3 p.m. PT.

Banuelos is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 56 IOL in the 2023 class. He currently has two Crystal Ball Predictions on 247Sports to commit to the Ducks.

We will see later this month if Oregon’s offensive line can pick up another core member.

Film

Michael Banuelos’ Recruiting Profile

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position

247 4 90 WA IOL

Rivals 3 5.6 WA IOL

ESPN N/R N/R WA IOL

On3 Recruiting 3 85.83 WA IOL

247 Composite 3 0.8652 WA IOL

Vitals

Hometown Burien, WA

Projected Position Interior Offensive Lineman

Height 6-foot-2

Weight 290 pounds

Class 2023

Recruitment

  • Recruited by Adrian Klemm and Viane Talamaivao
  • Offered on January 22, 2022
  • Official Visit scheduled June 24, 2022

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks
  • Texas A&M Aggies
  • USC Trojans

