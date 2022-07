EAST GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 20-year-old woman was reportedly chased on a popular bike path in East Granby. The woman’s mother posted about the alleged encounter on Facebook, prompting the town and East Granby Resident Trooper to take action. The post said a man told the woman to “come here” as she was running by him, but after she ignored him and picked up her pace, he got out of the van he was in, onto a bike, and followed her.

