ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Movin on' up: Kjerstad receives promotion to High-A

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CrxmN_0gdFJskc00

Heston Kjerstad is having a memorable welcome back to the game he loves.

Since being sidelined due to a mix of the COVID-19 pandemic, a heart condition, and a hamstring injury through the first two seasons of his professional career, the former Razorback is finally getting a chance to prove his worth in the Baltimore Orioles organization. He is doing so at a high pace by receiving a promotion just one month after making his professional debut.

The Orioles announced Monday that Kjerstad has been promoted from Single-A Delmarva to High-A Aberdeen, and is set to suit up for the Ironbirds on Tuesday night when they face Jersey Shore for a six-game series.

Kjerstad says that he welcomes the challenge of moving up another level.

“I’m just ready for a new challenge, another level of play, and just continuing doing what I’ve been doing and keep enjoying baseball,” Kjerstad said. “There are a lot of great players. It’s unreal. The guys I was facing in Low-A, there were numerous guys throwing 98 with unreal changeups and everything. Everybody can play and everybody can compete, so you’ve got to be ready every day.”

Kjerstad played in 22 games for the Delmarva Shorebirds, where he batted .463 with two home runs and 17 RBI in 80 plate appearances.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reggie Crawford transfers to Tennessee

Sophomore pitcher and first baseman Reggie Crawford has transferred to Tennessee. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Crawford played at Connecticut from 2020-22. He did not play in 2022 due to Tommy John surgery. “Let’s do it Vol baseball,” Crawford announced. “Thank you to everyone at UConn for an unbelievable past couple of...
TENNESSEE STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Home Run Derby bracket, betting odds and picks

The field for the 2022 Home Run Derby on Monday is officially set and full of interesting storylines. Of course, the two-time reigning champion Pete Alonso is back to defend his crown and favored to win the event at +200 odds. A third title would tie Ken Griffey Jr. for the most all time, according to Baseball Reference. 2018 runner-up Kyle Schwarber, whose 28 home runs this season rank second in the majors, will also be there. He has the second-shortest odds at +300.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star edge Damon Wilson announces top five schools

The Longhorns continue to keep their momentum rolling on the recruiting trail for the 2023 class. Following the commitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas added nearly a dozen recruits to its 2023 class. The group is currently rated No. 4 in the country, and there’s a realistic chance the Horns could finish within the top three when the recruiting period is done.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Is UNC the clear leader for 2024 top-100 prospect?

Fresh off of an offer from the UNC basketball program, one 2024 prospect may not need to draw out his recruitment much longer. Top-100 wing Drake Powell earned a scholarship offer from North Carolina earlier this week and the in-state prospect has been extremely open about his love for the Tar Heels. Now, one recruiting analyst has put in a prediction for UNC to land the 2024 wing, giving the Tar Heels a 99 percent of landing him. On3.com analyst Jamie Shaw says the Tar Heels will land a commitment from Powell and says it’s a recruitment that UNC fans need to monitor...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heston Kjerstad
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

With “no guardrails,” how will Arkansas fare in SEC?

Alabama coach Nick Saban is, for lack of a different term, the sage of the SEC. The things he says about the sport of college football always elicit a response. So when Saban said “competitive balance” was one of the most important things needed in the sport, analysis pieces were written. Specifically, Saban thinks the notion of super conferences is permanent, which, in turns, throws off that competitive balance. “We don’t have any guardrails on what we’re doing right now. We have no restrictions on who can do what. Some people are not going to be capable,” Saban said. “The bottom line...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star center dishes on UNC in his recruitment

Isaiah Miranda is a name you’re going to watch to know if you’re a UNC basketball fan. The four-star power forward/center is a recruit in the 2023 class and he’s drawing serious interest from several schools. And that includes North Carolina. The Castaic, California prospect has a total of 18 offers in his recruitment including from in-state schools UCLA and USC as well as Arizona State, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech among others. While UNC hasn’t offered him just yet, the Tar Heels are showing interest in him and it’s a school that Miranda wants to visit. Here’s what he...
CASTAIC, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

National insider predicts G.G. Jackson will flip commitment

It appears as if the smoke behind the G.G. Jackson rumors has turned into fire for the UNC basketball program. Just last week, On3’s Jamie Shaw reported that Jackson could flip his commitment from North Carolina to South Carolina despite the recruit saying it was nothing but rumors. But since then, it appears as if this rumor is about to come true at least to a few recruiting experts. In the past week, there have been five predictions for Jackson to flip from the Gamecocks to the Tar Heels on 247Sports. The first four came from Duke and South Carolina insiders and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ironbirds#Rbi
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida football jumps up in ESPN's latest recruiting rankings

Following the commitment of four-star quarterback Markus Stokes and four-star running back Treyaun Webb, Florida jumped five spots in ESPN’s 2023 recruiting rankings. Coming in at No. 17, the Gators are quietly building a solid recruiting class in Billy Napier’s first full cycle as Florida coach. The new head coach’s strategy of keeping talent inside the state seems to be working, with 10 of the Gators’ 12 commitments hailing from the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Panthers CB Rashard Anderson dies

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Rashard Anderson died this past Wednesday in his home state of Mississippi. He was 45 years old. Born in Forest, Miss. on June 14, 1977, Anderson stayed true to his roots and attended Jackson State University from 1996 to 1999. There, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound defender turned many a head—helping the Tigers to a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Championship in his first season and a SWAC Eastern Division title in his last.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Troy Bowles nearing commitment

Four-star linebacker recruit Troy Bowles plans to make a decision on where he will play college football on July 16 at 9:00 a.m. EDT. Bowles’ top three schools are Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. Troy Bowles is projected to commit to the Georgia Bulldogs. Kirby Smart and inside linebackers...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Four-star power forward picks up offer from UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC Basketball program are targeting forwards in their 2023 recruiting class. Just a day after the team offered TJ Power, they are now pursuing four-star power forward Zayden High. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound prospect out of Arizona took to Twitter to announce that he has received an offer from Davis and the Tar Heels on Tuesday night. High is a player that UNC has watched in the past and now they appear very serious with the interest. The offer from UNC is the 19th in his recruitment with programs like Arizona State, Arkansas, Houston, Michigan, Texas Tech and Texas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Full schedule, storylines to watch

The Eagles are now just 11 days away from reporting to training camp at the NovaCare Complex, with the first practice set for July 27. Howie Roseman has surrounded quarterback Jalen Hurts with a game-changing wideout after acquiring A.J. Brown via trade, and defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has several talented “weapons’ after the arrival of Haason Reddick, Kyzir White, James Bradberry, Nakobe Dean, and Jordan Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Quarterback

The 2022 NFL season is right around the corner, which means fantasy football drafts are about to be in full force. As you prepare for your league’s draft, let’s take a look at the top players at each position heading into this season. Here’s how we stack this...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

129K+
Followers
173K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy