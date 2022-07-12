ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Columbia, Eastern Greene, Eastern Rensselaer by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 18:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Delaware County in central New York Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 643 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Peabrook, or 16 miles south of Walton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rockland, Fremont, Jeffersonville, White Sulphur Springs, Stalker, Hazel, Fishs Eddy, Livingston Manor, East Branch and Roscoe. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Litchfield The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Central Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Northeastern Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 432 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hancock to near Athens, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Lee, Lenox, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Stephentown, Coxsackie, Pine Plains, New Lebanon, Clermont, Valatie, Becket, Athens and Austerlitz. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-12 16:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berkshire The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Litchfield County in northern Connecticut Central Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Northeastern Dutchess County in east central New York Columbia County in east central New York Southeastern Greene County in east central New York Southeastern Rensselaer County in east central New York * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 432 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hancock to near Athens, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Hudson, Catskill, Chatham, Claverack, Lee, Lenox, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Stephentown, Coxsackie, Pine Plains, New Lebanon, Clermont, Valatie, Becket, Athens and Austerlitz. Please report hail size...damaging winds and reports of trees down to the National Weather Service by email at Alb.Stormreport@noaa.gov On Facebook at www.facebook.com/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy