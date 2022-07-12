ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

NDSU’s New President hits the streets for North Dakota Tour

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — North Dakota State University’s president is engaging on a public tour to help take the first step toward a closer relationship with the people of the state.

Dr. Dave Cook was recently appointed president of the university, but with that position comes a lot of responsibility. With how important NDSU’s programs and graduates are in shaping the face of North Dakota, it’s in the school’s best interest to understand the needs of the community in the hopes of better aiding it.

It’s this idea that sent Cook on his current journey. Over the next two weeks, he and a group of NDSU staff will be traveling across North Dakota, making public appearances and meeting with experts and individuals to learn the biggest issues to focus on for the future of NDSU.

“Priority number one right now is to get to know the state,” says Cook, “and to get to know North Dakotans. To listen, and have a better sense of what the priorities of the new president should be. I have a few plans, but before I jump to any of those ideas or initiatives, I want to spend a little time listening.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45E2GK_0gdFIsmp00
NDSU’s new president, Dave Cook. He assured KX News that he does dress like this often.

During his travels across North Dakota, President Cook intends to gather feedback from people all across the state about the problems currently plaguing our economy — as well as things they think the university could be doing to address issues across the state.

Over the ten-day odyssey, he will not only head to public encounters and alumni meetings but also to NDSU Research Extension Centers in Streeter, Dickinson, Hettinger, Carrington, Minot, Williston, and Langdon, as well as the Agronomy Seed Farm in Casselton, to observe the university’s recent progress and development.

The NDSU staff hopes that this tour will allow the new president to see what needs to be focused on, and which of his plans would be the best to put into effect. In particular, Cook mentioned the importance of agricultural research and NDSU’s part in further developing the ag of North Dakota as one major aspect he hopes to work on in the future.

“Obviously, we’re facing some tough budget situations at the moment. I think everyone in the midwest is. We have to think about what direction we need to go, and part of that is aligning where NDSU is going with the needs of the state. I think it’s a real opportunity for positive change. We’ve got some tough times ahead, but some great opportunities, too.”

One of the best ways to see what can be changed in a program, though, is to speak with those who have previously been through it. In this case, who better to speak to about things that can be worked on at the university than its former graduates.

To help figure out the changes that need to come from within, Cook’s team will also be holding public alumni meetings at local hangouts. At these events, NDSU graduates can meet with Cook and his entourage, share their concerns, and mingle with other former students.

One of these events was held in Bismarck on July 11 at Laughing Sun Brewery. Alumni were able to hear a brief statement from Cook, as well as enjoy complimentary pizza courtesy of The Craftcade. Craft beer from Laughing Sun was also available on-site for those who sought to interact with the new president in a more relaxed environment.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZRFlt_0gdFIsmp00
    A few images of alumni relaxing and enjoying themselves at the social event at Laughing Sun.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUim3_0gdFIsmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oi44u_0gdFIsmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2deFSq_0gdFIsmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OO0OU_0gdFIsmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ybClp_0gdFIsmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n80T9_0gdFIsmp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1982_0gdFIsmp00

So far, Cook claims these meetings have been incredibly beneficial, letting him meet many different people who all have their own interesting perspectives and ideas for what the university can do to help communities across ND.

“The people here have been fantastic,” said Cook. “We appreciate everybody who wants to see the new president, and the university, be successful. I think they see how important NDSU is to the state, whether they were associated with us or not. Everyone’s been very genuine and welcoming. It just makes you think that this is a great place to be, and my wife and I are excited for what lies ahead.”

Additional alumni events are scheduled in the following locations, places, and times:

Date City Location Time
July 14 Watford City Stonehome Brewing Co. 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
July 18 Wahpeton Corteva Agriscience 12:00 – 1:30 p.m.
Jult 21 Grand Forks Cloud 9 Lounge 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

For more information about the North Dakota Tour Event, visit its event page on the NDSU website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.5 The Walleye

Bill Barth Ford In Mandan, North Dakota Has Been Sold

Bill Barth Ford in Mandan, North Dakota, located at 3205 Memorial Highway has reportedly bought out. Bill Barth Ford has been a staple on the strip in Mandan for many years. They were Norby Rath on Main in Mandan for a long time until Bill Barth bought them and moved them to the current location on Memorial Highway in 1991.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

What to expect at the 2022 North Dakota State Fair!

The countdown is on, as we are just 8 days away from the 2022 North Dakota State Fair! So what can you expect this year? Renae Korslien, General Manager of the fair, joins the team on Good Day Dakota with the rundown for this year’s big events.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Langdon, ND
City
Williston, ND
City
Casselton, ND
Bismarck, ND
Education
Bismarck, ND
Sports
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Dickinson, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Minot, ND
City
Carrington, ND
City
Streeter, ND
City
Hettinger, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Why The World Should Thank North Dakota.

And North Dakota will politely say "You're Welcome"!. We all know North Dakota is an agricultural powerhouse and we've got a pretty impressive energy resume as well. But there are some items we contributed that North Dakota should also get credit for... YOU'RE WELCOME!. That's truly just the tip of...
POLITICS
KX News

Baseball: First-Place Senators host Jamestown, Mandan A’s battle Bismarck Capitals

The Postseason is coming soon for Class A Legion Baseball, with all kinds of seeding implications on the line Thursday. Legion Baseball Scores:(G1) Bismarck Senators (3), Jamestown Blues (7)(G2) Bismarck Senators (3), Jamestown Blues (1)(G1) Mandan A’s (5), Bismarck Capitals (1)(G2) Mandan A’s (4), Bismarck Capitals (5)(G1) Hettinger Bears (10), Bismarck Scarlets (0)(G2) Hettinger Bears […]
BISMARCK, ND
AG Week

Ryan Thorpe remembered as leader in ethanol industry, giving person

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, who led North Dakota’s largest ethanol plant and was respected in the bio-fuel industry, was remembered as a hard-working, giving and fun-loving person. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota. Thorpe was the chief...
FARGO, ND
KX News

ND weekly COVID cases total 1,829, up 246 from last week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to rise, according to the latest weekly data from the North Dakota Department of Health released Friday. For the week of July 8-14, 2022, new cases totaled 1,829, up 246 from the week before. A total of 253,677 COVID-19 cases have been reported in […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Cook
und.edu

North Dakota facing energy opportunities and challenges

Natural-gas infrastructure shortage serves as oil-production bottleneck, speakers say. North Dakota is heading for an oil production bottleneck unless it either finds uses for the natural gas it produces or devises ways to transport the gas to larger markets, according to speakers at the sixth annual Energizing North Dakota’s Future conference.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Hot 97-5

This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish.

This Weekend Someone In North Dakota Wins $15,000 For This Fish. Maybe not exactly the fish pictured, and certainly, more than one walleye will be needed to win the big money. But some dynamic fishing duo is going to walk away with one of those oversized checks for 15 grand during the North Dakota Governor's Cup Walleye Derby this Friday and Saturday headquartered in Garrison.
GARRISON, ND
KELOLAND TV

Life sentence for South Dakota man who fatally struck grandfather

BISMARCK, N.D. — A South Dakota man has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for intentionally running down a North Dakota man who was picking up his granddaughter from practice at a sports complex. Wade Bison pleaded guilty to murder in the March 21 death of...
BISMARCK, ND
valleynewslive.com

President Biden approves disaster declaration for North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The request, originally sent by Governor Doug Burgum on June 23, for a declaration of disaster in numerous North Dakota counties was approved today by President Biden. It’s a disaster declaration for severe spring blizzards and flooding that took place from April 22 to...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minot State University#College#Ndsu#North Dakotans
KX News

Baseball: Mandan Chiefs split with out-of-state rivals Aberdeen

The Mandan Chiefs entered Wednesday riding high off of a doubleheader sweep over Dickinson, hoping to bring momentum to a double dip with the Aberdeen Smittys. Legion Baseball Scores:(G1) Mandan Chiefs (3), Aberdeen Smittys (7)(G2) Mandan Chiefs (9), Aberdeen Smittys (7)(G1) West Fargo Patriots (2), Bismarck Governors (13)(G2) West Fargo Patriots (3), Bismarck Governors (4)
MANDAN, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KX News

Sidewalk Chalk Champion? BAGA needs you for the annual Capital A’Fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) –The Bismarck Arts and Gallery Association is seeking experienced sidewalk chalk artists to participate in a competition during the North Dakota “Capital A’Fair” — a juried fine arts and crafts fair held annually on the State Capitol grounds, which has an average yearly attendance of 6,000 – 8,000 people. At the fair, […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Wade Bison gets life in prison

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The man found guilty in a Morton County hit and run will spend the rest of his life behind bars. Wednesday, District Court Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Wade Bison to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He also ordered Bison to pay more than $10,000 in restitution.
MORTON COUNTY, ND
KX News

KX News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy