The Sabres had a relatively uneventful first day of free agency, but they still added some key pieces to their team. Heading into the day they had room to improve in all three phases of their roster, specifically in net and on the right side of their defense. General manager Kevyn Adams addressed those deficiencies by signing defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin and goaltender Eric Comrie to two-year contracts. As a starting point for the free agency period, this was a slam dunk, as these acquisitions answered some of the major question marks facing the roster while leaving them with maneuverability to address the other needs on their roster.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO