Interim coach Quick is now head coach of Washington's swim programs

Philip Quick has been named head coach of Washington College’s men’s and women’s swim programs. He was hired as an assistant coach in the summer of 2018 and was named the interim head coach in March 2021. WASHINGTON COLLEGE ATHLETICS PHOTO

CHESTERTOWN — Phil Quick, who had been the interim head swim coach at Washington College since March of 2021, has been elevated to head coach, the college announced in a news release July 1.

"We couldn't be happier removing the interim title from Phil's job description," Associate Vice President and Athletic Director Thad Moore said in the news release. "He did a wonderful job leading both programs over the past year-plus and we are looking forward to continued success moving forward."

Quick thanked Moore and Assistant Director of Athletics/Aquatics Director Kim Lessard for the opportunities afforded him over the last two seasons and "allowing me to earn this spot."

"Our team went through a metamorphosis of growth and maturity during this time period and I am excited to see where the next generation of Washington College swimmers will take this team," he said in the news release. "The student-athletes, themselves, have seized an opportunity to create their own culture of unity, positivity, and a disciplined work ethic! My staff and I could not be prouder to lead this program to its next level. FLOCK ON!"

At the 2022 Centennial Conference Championships, Washington's men established eight school records. Junior Gage Mandrell and sophomore Benjamin Wilson (school record of 50.49) won silver medals in the 200 backstroke and 100 back, respectively.

On the women's side, senior Teresa Draves won a bronze medal in the 200 breaststroke in record time of 2:23.75. She also lowered the school record in the 400 individual medley to 4 minutes, 40.47 seconds and moved up to second in program history in the 200 IM.

Quick was hired as assistant coach of the men’s and women’s programs here in the summer of 2018.

He swam at Ursinus College, which is a Centennial Conference rival of Washington College, and has coaching experience at the high school and club levels.

While a student-athlete at Ursinus, Quick specialized in the individual medley and breaststroke, though he was often placed wherever needed in dual meets in order for the Bears to compete for a win. He also contributed in every relay event at the Centennial Conference Championships during his career and made the finals in every event he entered at those championships, according to the news release.

As a senior, Quick was Ursinus’ representative on the conference’s All-Sportsmanship Team for men’s swimming.

Quick, who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 2013, began coaching in 2010 while he was still an undergraduate.

While living in North Carolina, he spent four years coaching for Eastern Carolina Aquatics. During his final two years with ECA, he created the club’s newest satellite program at Camp Lejeune.

The team grew to 120 swimmers with short course, long course, age-group and senior state championship qualifiers, high school state qualifiers and sectional qualifiers, according to Quick’s résumé on the Washington College athletics website