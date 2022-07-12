ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Jean E. Widmark

DL-Online
 2 days ago

May 24, 1925 - July 5, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Jean E....

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

Karen Swenson

Dec. 24, 1945 - July 11, 2022. DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Karen Swenson, 76, Detroit Lakes, Minn., died Monday, July 11, in Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Hospital. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at West-Kjos Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, Minn. Interment will be in St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Cemetery near Detroit Lakes.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Leland Niemann

Leland “Lee” Niemann, age 88, of Fargo, formerly of Frazee, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Edgewood Assisted Living in Fargo. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Monday, July 18, 2022, at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Fargo. Burial will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Frazee. Visitation will be Sunday, July 17, from 5-7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM Prayer Service at the Furey Funeral Home in Frazee and visitation will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church.
FRAZEE, MN
DL-Online

Judy Lynn (Terryll) Adams

Judy Lynn Adams, 75, died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Judy was born Sept. 23, 1946, in Detroit Lakes, Minn., to Grant Vernon Terryll and Elsie Irene (Oxtra) Terryll and lived part of her youth there. She had been a Legal Instruments Examiner for the Migratory Bird Permit Program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. She had a gentle heart for animals and was proud of her work protecting wildlife.
DL-Online

Jack Windels

Funeral Services were held for Jack Windels, age 16, of Wadena, Minnesota on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Karvonen Funeral Home in Wadena with Pastor Adam Neuerburg officiating. Jack Riley Windels made his surprise entrance into this world on January 25th, 2006, with a purpose to change lives. He truly...
WADENA, MN
DL-Online

Susan Ann (Davis) Malone

Susan Ann Malone, age 81, of Detroit Lakes, MN, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. A memorial service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the David Donehower Funeral Home in Detroit Lakes, with a visitation an hour prior. Susan was born on July 25, 1940, to Russell and Ursula (Wendt) Davis in Pipestone, MN. She spent her early years in Slayton, MN, before her family moved to Magnolia, MN. At Magnolia High School, she was homecoming queen, assistant editor of the annual, member of the National Thespian Society, sang in the choir, and a senior class officer of the class of 1959. Susan went on to attend the Minneapolis Institute of Medical Technology, where she received her laboratory technician certification. She then worked as a lab tech for a number of years in Adrian, MN, and Mitchell, SD. Susan met Ernest “Joe” Malone and the two were married on November 9, 1962, at the United Methodist Church in Luverne, MN. The couple had one child and adopted a second and she happily embraced her role as mother and homemaker. In 1992, she moved to Kodiak Island, AK, where she co-owned and operated a small fishing boat for crabbing and Halibut. In 1995, she moved back to Jasper, MN, to be closer to her aging mother. In 2002, she came to Detroit Lakes where she lived for her remaining days. Susan was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family and was very active in Jeff and Karen’s activities. This continued with her love of her grandchildren, attending their activities and being an active part of their lives. Susan treasured the friendships she had over the years. A recent friend said ‘Sue was the truest friend a person could have.’ She loved hosting parties and holidays. She enjoyed playing cards, cooking, attending concerts and musicals, taking photographs, cat-sitting for friends, and was an avid reader. She also had a talent for interior design and a passion for flower gardening. Susan was very involved in her church and in the communities that she lived. She was president of the Luverne High School Music Booster Club from 1982-1984. In Detroit Lakes, she served on the United Methodist Church’s Angel Food Pantry, serving dinner prior to the Wednesday service, the Women’s Bible Study Group, the United Methodist Women’s Service Group, and she was a co-founder of the Wednesday Night Dinner Program. Susan was also a member of the Lakes Women’s Society-Hope Chapter from 2012 until 2016, and PEO Chapter FG since 2015. She also volunteered for several years at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Hospital, at the gift shop, and as a member of the Community Relations Committee. Susan is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Renae) Malone of Sioux Falls, SD; and Karen (TJ) Buboltz of Detroit Lakes, MN; a sister, Mary Phillips of Detroit Lakes, MN; two grandchildren, Nick and Ben, both of Detroit Lakes; a step-granddaughter Michaela Borchardt (David) of Sioux Falls, SD; and five grand-dogs. She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Ursula; her ex-husband, Joe; and a brother-in-law, Robert Phillips.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Court news: Detroit Lakes woman charged with domestic assault

DETROIT LAKES — Tasha Rae Burrow, 39, of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony domestic assault. According to court records, on the evening of May 28, a deputy was called to the Country Manor mobile home park on the report of a disturbance. A young man there said an older relative of his, Burrows, was upset and very intoxicated. He said Burrows was yelling and upset, and when he tried to escort her out of the residence, she started swinging at him.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given

Notice of Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Detroit Lakes Planning Commission will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Administration Building, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue, Detroit Lakes on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 5:30pm to hold a public hearing to consider the following items: A. Public hearing to give consideration to amending the sign ordinance relative to allowing signs in residential districts B. Public hearing to give consideration to a Conditional Use Permit to allow a short term rental of a two (2) bedroom home at 316 Woodcrest Boulevard (Bryce Forsberg/Kastle Ranch) C. Public hearing to give consideration to amending the zoning ordinance to allow dental clinics with laboratories in the “I-1” Light Industrial District D. Public hearing to give consideration to a variance to allow a 2 foot 6 inch side yard setback instead of a 10 foot side yard setback on a residential lot at 1364 Long Lake Drive (Drew Larson) E. Public hearing to give consideration to a preliminary plat for Dandrew Place at 609 Terry Street (Daniel Holzgrove) The Planning Commission will proceed on these matters pursuant to the Zoning Regulations & Subdivision Regulations of the City of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. All persons who desire to be heard regarding the above listed items will be heard at this meeting. DATED AT Detroit Lakes, Minnesota this 13th day of July 2022. Larry Remmen, AICP Community Development Director.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Court news: Ogema man accused of church burglary

DETROIT LAKES — Caleb Scott Donner, 25, of Ogema has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second-degree and third-degree burglary. According to court records, on Sept. 7, 2021, a burglary was reported at a church near Richwood. A window to the church was damaged, and the garage was broken into. Video surveillance showed two suspects entering the garage and leaving with property.
OGEMA, MN
DL-Online

Tuesday at the Water Carnival: Junior royalty crowned, strong men — and women — compete for prizes

DETROIT LAKES — One of the highlights of Tuesday night's festivities at the 86th Northwest Water Carnival was the Junior Pageant, which drew 14 contestants this year. For the first time, the format was expanded to allow older kids to compete, with both a junior prince and princess (between ages 3-6) and a junior king and queen (between ages 7-10) crowned.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

Amateur baseball: Ada walks off The Club despite comeback effort

ADA – The Detroit Lakes Baseball Club nearly handed Ada its first loss in league play this summer. The A's walked off The Club with a bases-loaded single in the ninth inning to win 10-9. "It was a war of attrition, and we just ran out of gas at...
ADA, MN

