OAKHURST–California Highway Patrol is reporting a motor vehicle accident located at Highway 41 and Victoria Lane. One vehicle is involved. An ambulance is en route, injuries are unknown at this time. One person is reportedly trapped in the vehicle. Traffic is backing up on Highway 41 in the Deadwood area according to the California Department of Transportation (Cal Trans) quick map. Please use caution in the area and expect delays.

OAKHURST, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO